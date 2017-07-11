EU's Ursula von der Leyen tests negative after COVID-19 contact

Top EU official Ursula von der Leyen said that she tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday.

She took the test after finding out that she had participated in a meeting last week attended by a person who tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

The EU chief said she would continue to self-isolate until Tuesday morning, which is in accordance with Belgian health precautions.

The bloc's research commissioner, Mariya Gabriel, also said on Monday that one of her team members had tested positive for the disease and that she and her cabinet were self isolating.

"I feel well and have no symptoms. Have a good week, stay safe!" she said on Twitter.

Monday's announcements come on the heels of European Council President Charles Michel going into quarantine at the end of last month after a security guard tested positive.

The EU was forced to postponed a summit, which Michel had been scheduled to host, as a result of his enforced quarantine.

Michel was ultimately given the all clear and the summit went ahead on Thursday and Friday last week. It was attended by Von der Leyen.

Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen at the EU leaders' summit in Brussels last week

Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Mass, went into quarantine in September after it emerged that one of his bodyguards had caught COVID-19. Maas later tested negative for the disease.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spent two weeks in home quarantine in March after meeting with an infected doctor. Merkel tested negative at the time.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Donald Trump Donald Trump, who once said COVID-19 tests were "beautiful," tested positive for the coronavirus, along with his wife Melania, soon after senior aide Hope Hicks also contracted the virus. Trump previously claimed experts should consider using powerful light and injecting disinfectants to treat the novel virus. It is not known whether he will be using this form of treatment for his own infection.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Silvio Berlusconi The 83-year-old former Italian premier tested positive for the virus and is believed to be asymptomatic, his party announced September 2. Two of Berlusconi's children as well as his 30-year-old girlfriend are also COVID-19 positive. The ex-premier tested positive after vacationing along Sardinia's coastline, where Italy's rich and famous have been known to flaunt mask policies.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Jair Bolsonaro Brazil's president, who has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic, contracted the virus in July. He was criticized for ignoring the safety measures recommended by health experts both before and after his diagnosis, including shaking hands and hugging supporters in crowds. His wife and sons have also tested positive.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the United Kingdom in mid-March. Her husband later announced that he had gone into self-isolation.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Boris Johnson In late March, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came down with a coronavirus infection that landed him in the hospital for several days. Johnson spent a week at a hospital in London and three nights in intensive care where he was given oxygen and observed around the clock. He was released in mid-April and credited hospital staff with saving his life.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Michel Barnier Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, tested positive for the virus in March. The top Brussels official sent out a tweet in English as well as French saying he was doing well and "in good spirits." He added: "I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team."

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Alexander Lukashenko Belarus's embattled President Lukashenko told military officials on July 28 that he had survived an "asymptomatic" COVID-19 infection "on his feet," days before his contentious re-election. The claim met skepticism given its timing. He initially dismissed fears about the pandemic as a "psychosis" and went as far as suggesting cures such as drinking vodka, taking saunas and playing ice hockey.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Jeanine Anez Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez announced on July 10 that she had the virus. "I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis," the leader tweeted at the time.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Juan Orlando Hernandez The president of Honduras spent time being treated at a military hospital after falling ill with coronavirus in June. He received specialized care including receiving medicines via an intravenous drip. His wife and two presidential aids also tested positive. Hernandez left hospital in early July after his symptoms improved.

Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive Alejandro Giammattei The Guatemalan president told local radio on September 18 that he had tested positive for the virus. The 64-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk, said his symptoms were mild. The government said Giammattei plans on monitoring his health and continuing official duties from isolation. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



kw/msh (AP, Reuters)