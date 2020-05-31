EU's Michel Barnier slams UK over Brexit negotiations

The United Kingdom and the European Union wrapped up their fourth round of talks on a future trade deal on Friday, with the EU’s top negotiator Michel Barnier saying there have been little progress.

"My job is to tell the truth," Barnier told reporters. "And to tell the truth, this week there have been no real areas of progress."

"We cannot go on like this forever," he said, accusing the UK of refusing to budge on key issues and backtracking on a preliminary declaration agreed between the UK and the EU ahead of the Brexit date in January 2020.

"This declaration is not difficult to read," the French diplomat said. "It is available in all languages — even English," he added, switching from French to English.

"The UK continues to backtrack on the commitments made in this declaration," he said. "Even in those rare areas where we saw some conclusions, we fell short of what we agreed in the declaration."

The UK officially left the EU on January 31, with a transition period agreed to negotiate details of a future trade deal set to last until the end of 2020. The UK government has refused to consider extending the transition period, while the EU says they would be open to extending for a year or two.

Barnier said he does not see it as likely that talks on the customs union and a trade deal will reach conclusions by then.

