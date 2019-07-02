 EU′s Juncker regrets lack of transparency in von der Leyen′s nomination | News | DW | 05.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU's Juncker regrets lack of transparency in von der Leyen's nomination

Retiring European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has expressed regret for the lack of transparency in the process to nominate his successor. His own appointment had followed an election campaign, he noted.

Ursula von der Leyen and Jean-Claude Juncker

EC President Jean-Claude Juncker said the process which had led to the nomination of Germany's Ursula von der Leyen had been an unwelcome departure from the practice of Spitzenkandidat (lead candidate).

Speaking in Helsinki on Friday, Juncker told a news conference: "The process was not very transparent."

Von der Leyen's nomination still requires approval from a majority in the European Parliament before she can take up her appointment in November.

Read moreFrom the EU to Trump: Where does Ursula von der Leyen stand?

The unique Juncker

His own appointment five years ago had been transparent as he had been chosen by leaders after running a campaign in European elections as a lead candidate in 2014: "I always had the impression that I would enter history but not like that. Because I am a very unique guy," Juncker quipped.

"Unfortunately it did not become a tradition," he said. "I was the first and the last spitzenkandidat," he added.

Von der Leyen went to Brussels on Thursday to meet with Juncker. "It was a friendly meeting between two Europeans who have known each other for years," Juncker's spokesman said, adding that the two leaders had "agreed to stay in close contact."

The vote to confirm von der Leyen's appointment will be held in the European Parliament at a plenary session during the week of July 15. She needs 376 votes for the confirmation.

jm/jil (Reuters, AP)

Watch video 02:39

Ursula von der Leyen – on a mission to convince MEPs

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Most Germans don't want von der Leyen leading EU Commission

Only one third of Germans believe their defense minister, Ursula von der Leyen, is a good choice to lead the EU Commission, according to a survey. Many believe the state is too lenient with Neo-Nazis. (04.07.2019)  

From the EU to Trump: Where does Ursula von der Leyen stand?

Germany's defense minister has been at Angela Merkel's side since 2005. No stranger to global affairs, she's set to become the next European Commission president. So how does she view Europe's most pressing challenges? (04.07.2019)  

Donald Tusk urges EU lawmakers to vote for Germany's Ursula von der Leyen

European Council President Donald Tusk told the European Parliament that the choice for the EU's top post was made democratically. Many MEPs are deeply unhappy with the German defense minister's nomination. (04.07.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ursula von der Leyen – on a mission to convince MEPs  

Related content

Brüssel Treffen der EU-Verteidungsminister Ursula von der Leyen

Who is Ursula von der Leyen, the surprise compromise as European Commission president? 02.07.2019

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has been named as a candidate for the post of European Commission president. Would she be suitable for the job? DW profiles the doctor and mother of seven, born in Brussels.

EU-Ratspräsident Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk urges EU lawmakers to vote for Germany's Ursula von der Leyen 04.07.2019

European Council President Donald Tusk told the European Parliament that the choice for the EU's top post was made democratically. Many MEPs are deeply unhappy with the German defense minister's nomination.

Bundestag Ursula von der Leyen

EU leaders pick Germany's Ursula von der Leyen to lead European Commission 03.07.2019

Ursula Von der Leyen would be the European Commission's first female president. The European Parliament needs to confirm the nominations for the four top jobs in the EU.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  