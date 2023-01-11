  1. Skip to content
EU's eastern border sees massive rise in people smuggling

Juri Rescheto
November 1, 2023

Ever more migrants are trying to get into the EU via the Baltic route. The presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, are suspected of using them as pawns. DW joins Latvian border guards on patrol.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YH5s