 Eurovision Song Contest held live despite COVID

Music

Eurovision Song Contest held live despite COVID

The Netherlands want to send a message with the Eurovision Song Contest: Cultural events are back. DW's Bernd Riegert reports on how Rotterdam is celebrating.

Jendrik - der deutsche Teilnehmer des ESC in Rotterdam

Jendrik Sigwart (2nd from right) is Germany's Eurovision candidate

Breathe in and out five times and then hold your breath. That is the entry ticket to the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), which is being held in the Dutch city of Rotterdam this year.

With a quick breath test in a specially set-up testing center, all singers, teams and viewers are checked for COVID-19 before they enter the arena. At least 3,500 fans under 70 years old can attend the semi-finals, the dress rehearsals and the grand finale on Saturday, May 22, keeping their distances from each other and from the gigantic stage.

The Rotterdam Ahoy hall would fit in 16,000 people. "We have a very strict health and security protocol," said Martin Österdahl, manager at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which has been organizing the contest since 1956. "Every contributing partner is tested at least every 48 hours so that we can be sure no infections are transmitted to the arena," he told DW.

Watch video 04:43

German ESC contender Jendrik Sigwart

Cheering is allowed, but hugging is not. Until now, alarm bells have gone off four times in the test tent. Members of teams from Poland, Romania, Malta and Iceland tested positive and were sent to quarantine. As a preventive measure, these countries were prohibited from participating at a common parade on the "Turquoise carpet" on Sunday.

If a singer is unable to participate, a preproduced video will be shown at the finale, instead of a live performance.

The 'crown jewel' of public television

After the Eurovision Song Contest was canceled last year, calling off this year's competition was out of the question, because ultimately, 182 million people watch the show every time it's broadcast.

"The ESC is the longest-running TV show in the world. It's been broadcast for 65 years and is something like the crown jewel of public television," EBU's Österdahl told DW. The message this year too is that even in difficult times, it is possible to put up a show like this together.

The Netherlands, which is hosting the contest, has gone ahead despite high infection rates. In Rotterdam, shops, restaurants are open until six in the evening, and so are hotels. But the city is expecting only a few fans from abroad because public parties and open-air broadcasts have been canceled.

Dutch Minister for Culture Hugo de Jonge was convinced after a trip to the Ahoy arena that everything would go ahead smoothly and that cultural events would be back again, with normal contact and above all, normal life. "It is the first big event in the Netherlands since the lockdown. That is why we are really looking forward to it."

Barricades in front of the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena, the venue of this year's Eurovision Song Contest

This year's motto: 'Open Up'

Germany's Jendrik Sigwart is optimistic

He has been spending weeks in a bubble with his team, restricted to his hotel and shuttling to the arena, but Jendrik Sigwart — Germany's candidate for the ESC — is also extremely excited about his show on the stage in front of a real audience. "I am so excited. I can hardly wait. It is a dream," said the 26-year-old musician, whose events were canceled because of the pandemic.

Sigwart got his ticket to the ESC with a video he made himself. The jury choosing the German candidate happened to come across his Instagram and TikTok channels. The first song he wrote himself, "I don't feel hate," is fun and colorful. With a grin, Sigwart said it's not the best song in the world, but it's catchy.

The message is the most important: "Don't hate back. If someone calls me a ‘faggot,' I won't call him a Nazi. I will try to speak to him and explain that he has hurt me and that that's wrong. But I will not pay back in the same coin." He doesn't have a great chance of winning, the singer said from Hamburg, as he plucked at his glittery ukulele, playing a tune for the DW reporter.

Party with limited exposure

Only a few fans stand waiting for their favorite artists in front of the hall in Rotterdam. In contrast to normal times, contact is prohibited. From the shuttle bus, musicians head straight to the arena; no autographs, no selfies.

Germany's Jendrik Sigwart at the ESC 2021 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Germany's entry Jendrik Sigwart shares a positive message

That's a shame for D'Avellone van Dijk, but nothing can be done. The Rotterdam resident has been a fan forever. Even her mother watched the show. Now, van Dijk celebrates the ESC with friends every year. This year it'll be with a close circle of friends and a video projector specially set up to allow them to watch the contest in their house.

"This mix of breathtakingly good, crazy and beautiful is what makes the competition so glorious for me. It's wonderful." For D'Avellone van Dijk, that, along with this year's motto, "Open Up," is why the ESC has so many loyal fans among gays, lesbians, transsexuals and queers. "For me the motto means to open up to all kinds of different people, open up to different lifestyles. Be open to experiencing the differences and to the fact that it is wonderful that all of us are not exactly the same," van Dijk said.

Gay groups cheer on

With big parties all canceled due to COVID, the association GayRotterdam has moved to the internet. Fans and singers connect through livestreams and video conferences, said organizer Gert-Jan Verboom, who is the editor of GayRotterdam.

ESC fan D'Avellone van Dijk

D'Avellone van Dijk is an absolute fan of the event

"With the ESC in Rotterdam, we have the chance to show what the LGBTQ family has to offer. And we can showcase people who have done great things for equality," says Verboom, who has naturally been a fan of the ESC all his life: "Practically before I was born, because my mum watched the show when she was pregnant with me."

Vasil Garvanliev, the ESC contestant from North Macedonia, was also present in one of the video conferences. In his home country, Vasil's homosexuality has been the reason for a lot of fuss and enmity, typical for many eastern European and Balkan countries. He also faced accusations of being a Bulgarian nationalist in disguise. Still, after some drama, he could travel to Rotterdam on behalf of the public broadcaster in North Macedonia.

Naturally, the press center in the arena and the fans are hotly debating the winner this year. Vasil's name rarely comes up. Maybe the Icelandic nerds, the Italian rockers, the Serbian blonde pop divas or the black soul singer from Malta? Chances look good for Malta's contestant, Destiny, who sings about self-confidence in women. Gert-Jan Verboom of GayRotterdam is also rooting for her. "Above all, because I want to travel to Malta next year" — traditionally, the victorious country hosts the show the following year.

  • Finland ESC 2007 Verka Serduchka (picture-alliance/dpa/Lehtikuva/H. Saukkomaa)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Verka Serduchka

    The Ukrainian comedian and performer dressed in drag, and a futuristic sequined ensemble with a star atop her silver spangled swim cap, during the 2007 contest in Helsinki. Singing the upbeat "Dancing Lasha Tumbai" with her band who wore complementary outfits, she won second place but upset Russian fans — and officials — for apparently singing the lyric "Russia Goodbye."

  • women standing on stage holding flowers and a medal in bare feet (1967) (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Sandie Shaw

    By today's standards, the stage dress of the British singer Sandie Shaw is rather cute. But in 1967 two things caused minor public outraged. First, the singer wore a mink dress. Second, Shaw performed her song "Puppet On A String" barefoot. Nevertheless, she won. Many have since performed barefoot at the ESC, including the German candidate Levina in 2017. But it didn't help — she was next to last.

  • two men and two women perform on stage wearing colorful velvet, polyester and platform boots (AFP/Getty Images/O. Lindeborg)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Abba

    What look to us today like a collection of damaged Mardi Gras costumes was considered state-of-the-art style in the 1970s. Swedish pop band Abba scored points with these daring combinations of velvet, polyester and platform boots. Their song "Waterloo" won the contest in 1974 — and thus began one of the most successful careers in pop music history.

  • Nicole (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Oy)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Nicole

    The 80s were the decade of big hair, shoulder pads and bright colors. Not so with Nicole. In 1982, in the British spa town of Harrogate, the German contestant seated herself with her guitar in a brave black dress with a white lace collar and chanted "A little peace" before winning the contest — and reaching number one on the British pop charts.

  • man sings on stage in a turquoise velvet suit (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Lenz)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Guildo Horn

    In 1998, Guildo Horn, a long-time Schlager music satirist, performed for Germany in a garish turquoise velvet suit. The sweaty, long-haired contestant sang "Guildo hat euch lieb!" (Guildo loves you!) before tearing off his jacket and scaling a pole on the side of the stage. Horn placed seventh.

  • woman wearing feathers holds up her arms (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Dana International

    The transgender singer from Israel upstaged Guildo Horn's velvet suit in 1998 with a bolero featuring colorful plumage. With her song "Diva" she made a stand for tolerance and gender fluidity and won the competition. Her black dress with feather sleeves was designed by French fashion icon Jean Paul Gaultier and will be long-remembered by the Eurovision faithful.

  • five men wearing horror masks holding a Finnish flag (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/J. Carstensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Lordi

    Many Eurovison fans might have been initially shocked by the appearance of the masked Finnish monster band in 2006. But the fainthearted audience ultimately embraced Lordi's outre horror garb, cheering the ghoulish band on as they easily won the 2006 song contest in Athens with the song "Hard Rock Hallelujah."

  • Singers on stage with butterfly wings (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Cartensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    3 + 2

    Oslo 2010: At first, the three ladies and two gentlemen from Belarus stood on stage in the standard way and sang their sugary ditty "Butterflies." But suddenly butterfly wings shot out of the backs of the singers; the act of kitsch was punished with second-last place. German contestant Lena won that year — maybe because she wore a rather simple dress.

  • A woman singing with flames projected onto her ball skirt (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Aliona Moon

    In 2013 in Malmö, Sweden, the Moldavian contestant stood tall in high-tech fashion as she was hoisted onto a pedestal while donning a dress onto which LED lights projected fiery visual montages. Singing her flaming heart out on the epic ballad, "A Million," Aliona Moon's only problem was that she wasn't allowed to move for fear of revealing herself.

  • Conchita Wurst at the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 (AFP/Getty Images)

    Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

    Conchita Wurst

    In 2014, Austrian singer and drag queen stunned the song contest in Copenhagen in a dazzling gold-laced dress set off with her signature beard. The transgender performer triggered some conservatives across Europe when she won Eurovision with her uplifting power ballad "Rise Like A Phoenix." Soon after, the diva featured on the runway at Paris fashion week.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (sb)


This article has been translated from German.



