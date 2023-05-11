  1. Skip to content
Lord Of The Lost, three men on stage in outlandish costumes, two hold a guitar
Lord of the LostImage: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance
MusicEurope

Eurovision: Lord of the Lost don't mind being 'freaks'

Silke Wünsch
May 11, 2023

After all the unsuccessful young talents of recent years, Germany is sending a well-established rock band to the Eurovision Song Contest. DW met Lord of The Lost in Liverpool.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RCy6

Germany's Lord of the Lost goth metal band may not have won over the jury at the German preliminary round for the Eurovision Song Contest in March, but the five musicians certainly captured the attention of the TV audience with their song "Blood & Glitter," which is taking them to the contest in Liverpool. 

Upon finding out they would represent Germany at the event, the band immediately launched a social media campaign unlike any other by previous German Eurovision acts.

Their posts demonstrated the band's excitement for the upcoming event and their interest in the other participating artists and their music.

In no time at all, they became known beyond the goth and metal scene. Their follower numbers grew dramatically, as did their record sales and streaming numbers.

Lord of the Lost, who celebrate their 15th anniversary as a band next year, have long been a big name in the metal scene.

The Hamburg band performs at all the big festivals, including Wacken in Germany, Masters of Rock in the Czech Republic, Hellfest in France and Mystic Festival in Poland. They tour with leading metal bands like Iron Maiden, Amon Amarth and Powerwolf.

Rock music part of the Eurovision scene

Now, they're in the running for Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest. Once upon a time, the event started out as a contest for European popular music — but in its 67 years of existence, that has changed in a major way.

Lordi, rockers from Finland known for their monster masks, were still considered highly exotic when they took home the title in 2006. But ever since, the contest has featured at least one hard rock, industrial or metal band — bands that always garner good ratings.

In 2021, the Italian rock band Maneskin won the contest.

Lord Of The Lost performance: person dressed in black sings into microphone, another rocks with a guitar next to him.
Lord of the Lost got their start in 2009Image: Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance

Germany is going with the times, as far as the type of music is concerned, and also sending professional musicians into the race. Lord of the Lost are often compared with Rammstein — which doesn't bother them at all.

"If you mostly listen to pop music and have little to do with harder music, and you think of Germany and see a little makeup, then the comparison is understandable," singer Chris Harms told DW in Liverpool.

"Everyone knows Rammstein, and people often need these categories to be able to classify bands," he added. "We don't sound like Rammstein, we don't look like Rammstein. We are two very, very different bands, but if that helps to classify us, so be it."

'If this is a freak show, then we like being freaks'

Despite the musical diversity and the ever-improving quality of the songs, those who don't know much about the Eurovision Song Contest might describe it as a freak show — a label Lord of the Lost's musicians don't mind embracing.

"If you use the word 'freak show' for an event where artists present their music, where people celebrate that you are allowed to be diverse, open and respectful — if that is supposed to be a freak show, then we like to be freaks and feel very, very comfortable here," said the Lord of the Lost musicians.

Lord Of The Lost, five people on a stage, on different levels.
With rehearsals for the Eurovision final, the band had a busy schedule ahead of Saturday's contestImage: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance

Harms, who at 43 is one of the oldest artists to appear on stage at this year's contest, wore rainbow-colored leggings and a black sweater as he sat on a sofa alongside his band members. This was their 12th interview in a row, but they still appeared happy to answer questions — although perhaps a bit tired.

Apart from the interviews, they had a host of press appointments and gigs planned, including at the legendary Cavern Club, where Brian Epstein saw the Beatles live for the first time in 1961. In between the appointments, the band rehearsed over and over again.

How a show can give hope

Liverpool is hosting this year's Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, which won the competition in 2022 with the Kalush Orchestra but can't host amid the ongoing war.

"It's obvious that the issue of the Ukraine war is very much in the show," said Harms, pointing out the symbolism of the colors in the stage design, which prominently features the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. 

Somewhere in the world, there is always a war, he said, adding that "it is important to give people hope through positive things, by staging a show that many people might enjoy, even in Ukraine — hopefully on a night where no bombs are falling." 

Music competition without nations

Russia and Belarus have been excluded from participating in the contest this year, and also did not take part in 2022.

The Lord of the Lost musicians said they have many Russian acquaintances, friends and fans who would probably end up in jail if they were to speak their minds. "We know people who have fled Russia," said Harms, adding that while he understands Russia isn't allowed to participate in the contest this year, it is unfortunate that the decision also affects "artists who do not back this war at all."

Lord Of The Lost performing in a small space with low brick ceilings
Lord of the Lost performed a gig at Liverpool's legendary Cavern Club earlier this weekImage: Peter Kneffel/dpa/picture alliance

The Eurovision Song Contest should have no political component at all, said Harms. "If it were up to us, all countries would perform under a neutral flag and it would simply be a music competition without nations, because borders are all artificial anyway."

This article was originally written in German. Andreas Brenner conducted the interview with Lord of the Lost

Fans voted in record numbers to show their support for the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra.

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision final

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision final

Kalush Orchestra has won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The Ukrainian band was outside the top three after the vote from the event's judges, but it swept to victory thanks to overwhelming support from fans across Europe.
MusicMay 15, 202201:17 min
Click to watch DW's live coverage
Live

LIVE — Ukraine's Zelenskyy meets Scholz in Berlin

Politics3 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Go to homepage