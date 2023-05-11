Eurovision: Lord of the Lost don't mind being 'freaks'

After all the unsuccessful young talents of recent years, Germany is sending a well established rock band to the Eurovision Song Contest. DW met Lord of The Lost in Liverpool.

Germany's Lord of the Lost gothic metal band may not have won over the jury at the German preliminary round for the Eurovision Song Contest in March, but the five musicians certainly won over the TV audience with their song "Blood & Glitter," which is taking them to the contest in Liverpool.

Upon finding out they would represent Germany at the event, the band immediately launched a social media campaign unlike any other by previous German Eurovision acts.

Their posts demonstrated band's excitement for the upcoming event and their interest in the other participating artists and their music.

In no time at all, they became known beyond the gothic and metal bubble. Their follower numbers multiplied, as did their record sales and streaming numbers.

Lord of the Lost, who celebrate their 15th band anniversary next year, have long been a big name in the metal scene.

The Hamburg band performs at all the big festivals, including Wacken in Germany, Masters of Rock in the Czech Republic, Hellfest in France and Mystic Festival in Poland. They tour with leading metal bands — Iron Maiden, Amon Amarth, Powerwolf.

Rock music is part of the Eurovision scene

So now they are in the running for Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest. Once upon a time, the event started out as a contest for European popular music — but in its 67 years of existence, it has changed in a major way.

Lordi, rockers from Finland known for their monster masks, were still considered highly exotic when they took home the title in 2006, but ever since the contest has featured at least one hard rock, industrial or metal band — bands that always garner good ratings.

In 2021, the Italian rock band Maneskin won the contest.

Lord of the Lost was founded in 2009 Image: Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance

Germany is going with the times, as far as the type of music is concerned, and also sending professional musicians into the race. Lord of the Lost are often compared with Rammstein — which doesn't bother them at all. "If you mostly listen to pop music and have little to do with harder music, and you think of Germany and see a little make up, then the comparison is understandable," singer Chris Harms told DW in Liverpool.

"Everyone knows Rammstein, and people often need these categories to be able to classify bands. We don't sound like Rammstein, we don't look like Rammstein. We are two very, very different bands, but if that helps to classify us, so be it."

'If this is a freak show, then we like being freaks'

Despite the musical diversity and the ever-improving quality of the songs, those who don't know much about the Eurovision Song Contest might describe it as a freak show. "If you use the word 'freak show' for an event where artists present their music, where people celebrate that you are allowed to be diverse, open and respectful — if that is supposed to be a freak show, then we like to be freaks and feel very, very comfortable here," said the Lord of the Lost musicians.

Band rehearsal for the Eurovision final Image: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance

Chris Harms, who at 43 is one of the oldest artists to appear on stage at this year's contest, wears rainbow-colored leggings and a black sweater as he sits on a sofa alongside his band members. This is their 12th interview in a row, but they still appear happy to answer questions — perhaps a bit tired.

Apart from the interviews, they have a host of press appointments and gigs, including at the legendary Cavern Club, where Brian Epstein saw the Beatles live for the first time in 1961. In between the appointments, the band rehearses over and over again.

How a show can give hope

Liverpool is hosting this year's Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, which had won in 2022 with the Kalush Orchestra but can't host amid the war.

"It's obvious that the issue of the Ukraine war is very much in the show," says Chris Harms, pointing out the symbolism of the colors in the stage design, which prominently features the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Somewhere in the world, there is always a war, he says, adding that "it is important to give people hope through positive things, by staging a show that many people might enjoy, even in Ukraine — hopefully on a night where no bombs are falling."

Music competition without nations

Russia and Belarus were excluded from participating in the contest this year.

The Lord of the Lost musicians say they have a lot of Russian acquaintances, friends and fans who would probably end up in jail if they were to speak their minds. "We know people who have fled Russia," Harms says, adding that while he understands Russia isn't allowed to participate in the contest this year, it is unfortunate that the decision also affects "artists who do not back this war at all."

A gig at the legendary Cavern Club Image: Peter Kneffel/dpa/picture alliance

The Eurovision Song Contest should have no political component at all, Harms suggests: "If it were up to us, all countries would perform under a neutral flag and it would simply be a music competition without nations, because borders are all man-made anyway," says the Lord of the Lost singer.

This article was originally written in German. Andreas Brenner conducted the interview with Lord of the Lost