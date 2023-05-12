  1. Skip to content
Voyager, man with a portable keyboard piano has one foot on a white car on a stage.
Australian band VoyagerImage: Jessica Gow/TT/IMAGO
Music

Eurovision 2023: The last 10 finalists have been selected

Silke Wünsch
34 minutes ago

At the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest, 16 countries presented their songs. Ten made it to the final on Saturday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RFQL

Overall, the second Eurovision Song Contest semi-final on Thursday was a quieter affair than the first one on Tuesday, where almost every act seemed to be having a party on stage.

For the second event, more solo artists performed all by themselves on stage, without dancing or big special effects beyond lighting and projections of visuals.

The audience seemed to prefer the party mode on stage, however. Quieter songs had more of a hard time, with the exception of Alika from Latvia, who played and sang a ballad on the grand piano. It was written by Wouter Hardy, a composer also involved with the 2019 winning title, "Arcade." With a voice that can move from silky smooth to powerful, Alika is in Saturday's grand final.

Alika, woman with a microphone stands in front of a piano on stage.
Alika's piano can also play itselfImage: Jessica Gow/TT/IMAGO

For Armenia, Brunette sang her way into the hearts of the audience with a ballad that ended in rap, along with some expressive dancing.

From house to ethno pop

Cyprus went for a typical Euroivision ballad, languidly performed by young Andrew Lambrou — an act with lots of pyrotechnics that made it to the final.

Belgium's Gustaph offered a timeless vocal house number with dance interludes, an approach that is visibly popular among numerous acts this year. The audience liked it, so Belgium will be on stage again on Saturday.

Gustaph, man on a platform, large video display of s.o. dancing behind him.
At 43, Gustaph is the oldest solo performer in this year's showImage: Peter Kneffel/dpa/picture alliance

Poland sent the singer Blanka into the race with a typical summer hit and a bit of a Britney Spears attitude. She, too, gets to compete again on Saturday along with her dance ensemble.

The audience also liked Albina & Familja Kelmendi's number. The Albanian ethno pop song features traditional singing and drums.

Get ready for indie rock and prog rock

Joker Out performed for Slovenia, and the audience enjoyed their mix of alternative pop and electro so much that the band is in the final on Saturday, too.

Band Joker Out from Slovenia showing hearts with their hands at the Eurovision semi-final, the word Joker in big red letters lit up behind them.
A colorful bunch: Joker Out from Slovenia performs 'Carpe Diem'Image: Peter Kneffel/dpa/picture alliance

Lithuania's Monika Linkyte offered a ballad that culminated into a powerful pop song with the poignant harmonies of a gospel choir — another song voted into the final.

For Austria, Teya & Salena sang and danced their nicely staged song about Edgar Allen Poe. The audience knew the words and sang along; the duo will be on stage again on Saturday.

Voyager from Australia, too, had a song worthy of the final (see photo at the top, with the car on stage). Their powerful progressive rock song almost sounds like a rock opera. Australia and the Eurovision Song Contest have a 40-year history. The competition has been broadcast there since 1983. Australia started participating in the contest in 2015, as an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the song contest. This year may be the last time, as the contract between Australian television and the EBU is about to expire.

Grand final has 26 acts

The 10 acts voted in on Thursday compete alongside the other 10 from the first semi-final.

The artists from the so-called "Big Five" countries — England, France, Italy, Spain and Germany — do not have to qualify, as these countries are the event's biggest financial contributors. 

Last year's winner, Ukraine, is also earmarked for the final with the Tvorchi duo. Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine has made it impossible to host the competition there, so the UK, which came second last year, stepped in to host the event on behalf of Ukraine.

Teya & Salena, two women singing on stage flanked by two dancers, many more on video behind them.
An act in red, black and white: Austrian duo Teya & SalenaImage: Jessica Gow/TT/IMAGO

An audience of about 11,000 people can follow the grand final live at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Tens of thousands are expected to watch on screens set up around town, and about 180 million people should be tuning in worldwide.

Reunion with Eurovision stars

The program surrounding the actual contest is impressive.

Kalush Orchestra, last year's winners from Ukraine, will be there, as well as quite a few Eurovision celebrities from past years including Duncan Laurence (winner 2019), Ukrainian stars Jamala (winner 2016) and Verka Serduchka (runner-up 2007), Italy's Mahmood (runner-up 2019) and Israel's Netta (winner 2018).

German fans have something to look forward to this year, too, as the German entry by the band Lord of the Lost looks likely to break the "curse" of zero points, with a chance of at least enough points for the midfield.

Ukrainian duo hoping to repeat Eurovision win

This article was originally written in German.

Buildings London's Royal Albert Dock lit up at night.

Eurovision Song Contest: 10 things to see in Liverpool

Eurovision Song Contest: 10 things to see in Liverpool

The city in northern England is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13. But it has much more to offer than the legacy of The Beatles. Here are some sights you can't miss.
TravelMay 11, 202311 images
Tunisian police and security officers patrol the site of a deadly shooting attack

Synagogue shooting in Tunisia: 'A miracle I survived'

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Go to homepage