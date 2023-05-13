Eurovision 2023: Grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Musicians from 26 countries are competing to be crowned Europe's best pop act at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Eurovision grand final kicked off Saturday night, with last year's winner, Ukrainian folk-rap band Kalush Orchestra, opening the show in Liverpool.

The Princess of Wales, Kate, made a surprise appearance playing on video in the opening statement as well.

Austria's Teya & Salena then performed "Who The Hell is Edgar?", a pounding track inspired by the 19th century writer Edgar Allan Poe.

The annual cultural contest, that is becoming more popular outside Europe, will see a winner crowned at the end of the night.

Although its hard to predict victors in the contest, bookmakers say Swedish diva Loreen, who won Eurovision in 2012, could take the title.

Finland is another favorite as well, with Kaarija’s pop-metal party tune "Cha Cha Cha" having been a crowd-pleaser in the semifinals.

Canadian singer La Zarra, competing for France, is also highly ranked for her song, "Evidemment."

The country that wins the contest typically hosts the competition the following year, but given the war in Ukraine, the UK, last year's runners-up, is hosting this year's contest in Liverpool.

26 countries to outdo each other

Bands and performers from 26 countries are taking the stage tonight in Liverpool in the UK.

These include 20 countries that were selected on two separate semifinals hosted earlier this week.

The six others are the "Big Five" — France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK — that are the top financial contributors to the contest and advance to the finals directly.

Ukraine, as last year's winner, qualifies for the finals automatically too. UK organizers have vowed to make it a celebration of Ukrainian spirit and culture.

What happens in the finale?

Each competing act must sing live and stick to a three-minute limit, but is otherwise free to create its own staging.

They use elaborate choreography and flashy pyrotechnics to gain votes, which will in turn give them points to win the competition.

The voting process is somewhat complicated, involving juries in separate countries as well as a separate vote by the public.

The European contest has launched bands and artists that have gone onto become superstars in their own right, including Abba and Celine Dion.

