Eurovision 2019: Final acts selected

Eurovision 2019: The 26 finalist countries

Estonia: Victor Crone — 'Storm'

"But when it all calms down / We're still safe and sound," Crone sings while holding a guitar, both feet firmly on the ground. The song could have come from an American showbiz city like Nashville or Los Angeles, which is no coincidence: Crone worked in the music business in both those places. He has a ballad of quiet confidence to soothe the spirit, and juries and televoters lap it up.