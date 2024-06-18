  1. Skip to content
Euros 2024: Germany closes fan zones ahead of major storms

June 18, 2024

Euro 2024 fan zones in several German cities were closed after severe thunderstorm warnings. This includes two venues in Dortmund, where tens of thousands of Turkish fans were expected to gather.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hCMv
A closed Euro 2024 fan zone in Cologne
Fan zones in Cologne and other cities were affected by bad weatherImage: Sascha Thelen/dpa/picture alliance

Authorities in Germany have closed a number of Euro 2024 fan zones due to severe weather warnings on Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms, hail of up to five centimeters in diameter, and gale-force winds were forecast for parts of western and central Germany.

The German Weather Service said that tornadoes were also possible.

The decision affects venues set up for Tuesday's match between Turkey and Georgia in Dortmund as well as fan zones in Berlin, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

"Safety of the visitors is the top priority," said Moritz van Duelmen from Kulturprojekt Berlin.

The fan zone in Leipzig, where the day's other match between Portugal and the Czech Republic will be held, is set to remain open.

A closed Euro 2024 fan zone in Dortmund
Two fan zones in Dortmund were closed ahead of the match between Turkey and GeorgiaImage: Christoph Reichwein/dpa/picture alliance

Fan events canceled for Dortmund match

In Dortmund, up to 80,000 Turkish fans were expected to pack the fan zones at Friedensplatz and Westfalenpark to watch their national team compete against Georgia.

But due to the weather warning, city authorities said fan events outside the stadium "cannot be held safely."

Authorities asked fans without a ticket to the match to instead watch from home.

"Dortmund has been looking forward to and preparing for a big fan party with tens of thousands of Turkish and Georgian fans in the city. However, the safety of the fans in our city is our priority," said Martin Sauer, Dortmund's representative for Euro 2024.

zc/ab (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

