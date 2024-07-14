  1. Skip to content
Euros 2024 finals: DW's Danya Barsalona reports from Berlin

Danya Barsalona in Berlin
July 14, 2024

The European Football Championship is drawing to a close. Fans are waiting for the final game to begin at Berlin's Olympiastadion. While the Spain team has been more exciting on the field, England's safety-first approach has yielded results.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iHDx
