 Europol investigation busts 150 ′high value′ darknet vendors | News | DW | 26.10.2021

News

Europol investigation busts 150 'high value' darknet vendors

After taking down a darknet market in January, investigators have now arrested 150 "high value" targets. Dozens of those arrested were in Germany.

Europol headquarters

Europol is the European Union's Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation and is based in The Hague

Police around the world have arrested 150 suspects involved in trading illegal goods online in a major Europol investigation, someone with inside knowledge of the operation told DW.

The operation targeted vendors who operated on the DarkMarket site, which was taken down by police in January, the insider told DW.

German prosecutors at the time said DarkMarket came to the fore during a major investigation against the web-hosting service Cyberbunker, located in a former NATO bunker in southwest Germany.

Since then, investigators have worked to unmask people who sold illegal goods on the site, culminating in Tuesday's bust. 

The police raids — which reportedly took place in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States — resulted in the arrest of "high value targets."

Dozens arrested in Germany

Many of those arrested were in Germany.

Darknet marketplaces allow drug vendors to sell and ship their goods in supposed security. In the past, investigators have managed to take down the operators of such sites, but catching vendors has proven more tricky.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, Europol is expected to give a news conference in Washington, where the agency will give more details regarding the investigation.

The AFP news agency reported that law agents also confiscated €26.7 million ($31 million) in cash and virtual currencies, as well as 45 guns and 234 kilograms (516 pounds) of drugs, including 25,000 ecstasy pills.

According to AFP, in the United States police arrested 65 people, while 47 were held in Germany, 24 in Britain, and four each in Italy and the Netherlands, among others.

Watch video 26:06

Big Money - Big Fraud: The Story of a German Conman

