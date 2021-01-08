Europe's Super Volcano

Other topics on Tomorrow Today:

What lightning can tell us about volcanic ash

A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma has been spewing ash and lava for months now. It is meters deep in places. Munich researchers have been trying to analyze the type and quantity of ash there by examining how the plume produces lightning.

Just ask!

What is thunder precisely? This week's view question comes from Viktor Dashkovsky from the US city of Odessa.

How does a weather forecast work?

A weather forecast is included in almost every TV news show. But how exactly do meteorologists

Invasive species - Useful or a nuisance?

Brown rats, giant hogweed and signal crayfish are all invasive species. That means that they are non-native newcomers. When they displace native species, they can cause great damage. But not every non-native species poses a threat.

Deer and conservation

Deer are frequently seen as a threat to the forest because they eat saplings. Now, a new hunting strategy aims to protect them by forcing the animals out into the open - where they can actually help preserve grassland habitats and threatened species.

