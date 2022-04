Dinamo Tbilisi, Georgia 1990 - 1999

If you're not Georgian and you have heard of FC Dinamo Tbilisi, it may be because they are Georgia's only team to have won European silverware. Here they are seen celebrating their second goal in their 2-1 win over East German outfit Carl Zeiss Jena in the 1981 final of the old UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. Their spell of Georgian dominance came after the breakup of the Soviet Union a decade later.