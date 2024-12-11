Europe’s Oak Trees - Nature’s Great Adapters

Europe’s Oak Trees - Nature’s Great AdaptersDecember 11, 2024
For the Celts, the oak symbolised the connection between the spirits of heaven and earth. In fact, the tree is perfectly adapted to the changing seasons: In autumn it loses its leaves, in winter it rests under a blanket of snow and in spring it begins to sprout anew.
Its fruits are a tasty treat for wood mice, wild boar, squirrels and jays, all of which help to spread the oak seeds. High in the branches, green woodpeckers and bats thank the tree for its hospitality by ridding it of the parasites that prey on its wood and leaves.
The shy lynx also serves the oak well, defending it from the deer and ibex that love to nibble on its shoots. Beneath the ground, the oak lives in symbiosis with fungi, which provide it with vital nutrients. Ecologists, biologists and fungal researchers explain the connections between these fascinating interactions.
The secret of the success of the highly resilient temperate forests lies in their biodiversity. Unfortunately, they are increasingly being replaced by pure conifer plantations, which meet the demands of the highly standardized timber industry but deplete the soil, causing numerous species to migrate.
In view of industrial timber construction practices and the expansion of urban centers, the question arises: is the oak really as immortal as people claim?
