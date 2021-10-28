Europe's next domino: Will Polexit follow Brexit?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Warsaw’s ruling that the Polish constitution overrides EU law has been seen as a threat to one of the fundamentals of the European Union by Brussels. So just how much national leeway is compatible with membership of the EU? Our Guests: Wojciech Szymanski (DW), Andreas Kluth (Bloomberg), Alexandra von Nahmen (DW)
Wojciech Szymański works in the Polish editorial office of DW. He says:
"The EU cannot allow Poland to undermine its legal system, but also cannot risk losing its own popularity there."
Andreas Kluth is a columnist at Bloomberg Opinion. He says:
"Poland's rebellion shows that the EU either needs a proper constitution, or the power to kick out member states."
Alexandra von Nahmen is a DW correspondent in Brussels. She thinks:
"If Poland gets away with challenging the core principles of the EU, the European project as a whole is in jeopardy."