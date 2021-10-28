Europe's next domino: Will Polexit follow Brexit?

Wojciech Szymański works in the Polish editorial office of DW. He says:

"The EU cannot allow Poland to undermine its legal system, but also cannot risk losing its own popularity there."





Andreas Kluth is a columnist at Bloomberg Opinion. He says:

"Poland's rebellion shows that the EU either needs a proper constitution, or the power to kick out member states."

Alexandra von Nahmen is a DW correspondent in Brussels. She thinks:

"If Poland gets away with challenging the core principles of the EU, the European project as a whole is in jeopardy."

