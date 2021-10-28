 Europe′s next domino: Will Polexit follow Brexit? | To the Point | DW | 28.10.2021

To the Point

Europe's next domino: Will Polexit follow Brexit?

Warsaw’s ruling that the Polish constitution overrides EU law has been seen as a threat to one of the fundamentals of the European Union by Brussels. So just how much national leeway is compatible with membership of the EU? Our Guests: Wojciech Szymanski (DW), Andreas Kluth (Bloomberg), Alexandra von Nahmen (DW)

Watch video 26:01
Sendung To the Point TTP

 

Wojciech Szymański works in the Polish editorial office of DW. He says: 
"The EU cannot allow Poland to undermine its legal system, but also cannot risk losing its own popularity there."


Sendung To the Point TTP

Andreas Kluth is a columnist at Bloomberg Opinion. He says: 
"Poland's rebellion shows that the EU either needs a proper constitution, or the power to kick out member states."

Sendung To the Point TTP

 

 

 Alexandra von Nahmen is a DW correspondent in Brussels. She thinks: 
"If Poland gets away with challenging the core principles of the EU, the European project as a whole is in jeopardy." 
 

