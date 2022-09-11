Europe's most exhilarating skywalks
Every week we present a new form of travel. This time we're showing you some of the most exciting skywalks in Europe — from glass-floored platforms over dizzying drops to precarious bridges.
Stairs to nowhere in Austria
The 14 steps over the abyss at Austria's Hoher Dachstein are enough to make your knees shake. Once you reach the end of a suspension bridge, the route continues to a staircase that leads to a glass platform offering an incredible view of the mountains and sheer drop below.
Biokovo Nature Park in Croatia
The main attraction of the Biokovo Nature Park is the horseshoe-shaped glass skywalk that rises above the side of a cliff. Looking down, one can see a terrifying drop of more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) into the depths. Anyone who is not afraid of heights can enjoy splendid views over the Makarska Riviera and into the Biokovo mountain range.
A sky-high, James Bond-style adventure in Switzerland
Piz Gloria restaurant on Switzerland's Schilthorn mountain starred in the 1969 movie "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" — although the skywalk wasn't built until 2014. It offers a world-conquering view of the Alps.
Between heaven and hell in Germany
Germany also has its fair share of Alpine skywalks. The "AlpspiX" is a steel construction extending over a 1-kilometer (3280-foot) drop. Its two X-shaped arms both have glass ends to provide breathtaking vistas of the Höllental aka "Hell Valley," below.
Infinity platform above the fjords in Norway
The mountains and valleys of Norway have a plethora of breathtaking vistas. Hikers passing through Aurland might want to venture out onto this wooden ramp jutting 30 meters (98 feet) out over the treetops and boasting amazing views across the fjord 650 meters (2132 feet) below. The "Stegastein" walkway appears to plunge straight into the depths — but does have a frameless glass panel to stop you!
A first-class adrenaline rush in Spain
The message here for visitors is very much "DO look down!" Mirador de Abrante is a restaurant with its very own skywalk on the Spanish island of La Gomera. The 7-meter-long (22-foott) walkway boasts exclusive views over the picturesque village of Agulo and the Atlantic Ocean behind it. Perhaps it's best not to eat beforehand!
The Dolni Morava skywalk in the Czech Republic
The Czech winter sports resort of Dolni Morava reached new heights of innovation when it opened this skywalk in December 2015. You can take the spiral walkway up to the top and then plummet down a 100-meter slide. Alternatively, you can lie on a mesh net suspended over the structure, 55 meters (180 feet) high. It's a relaxing option for your body, although maybe not your nerves!
The world's biggest binoculars in Italy
Trauttmansdorff Castle grounds in Merano, Italy, are home to this extraordinary construction. The specially designed platform gives visitors majestic views both of the Mediterranean gardens below and the surrounding Tyrol mountains. You can see through the stairs leading up to the lookout point — but only if you want to.
A roaring river under Fischetz platform in Switzerland
The Fischetz platform proves that one doesn't have to be incredibly high in the sky to enjoy impressive views. With a width of 150 meters (492 feet), the mighty waters of the Rhine River thunder down the rocks near Neuhausen. On the Fischetz viewing platform, you're surrounded by the wild roar and spray of the waves.
Volcanic views at Puy de Dome in France
For a panoramic view from atop a dormant volcano, Auvergne, France, is the place to be. Puy de Dome towers at 1,465 meters (4,806 ft) and is a popular spot for paragliders to take off. You can also have a bird's eye view of the landscape from this viewing platform at the summit.