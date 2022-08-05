 Europe′s hedgehog numbers in decline due to habitat loss, food | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 05.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Europe's hedgehog numbers in decline due to habitat loss, food

Conservationists report dramatic reductions in western Europe's native hedgehog populations and say saving them from extinction will be challenging.

  • A pair of hands holds down an injured hedgehog on an exam table

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    A hedgehog sanctuary right downtown

    Located in the western city of Wuppertal, Netzwerk Igel e.V. is one of a shrinking number of non-profit organizations in Germany that care for sick and injured hedgehogs. It takes in between 400 and 500 hedgehogs every year and provides them with food, medicines and shelter as they recover.

  • Two young hedgehogs eating from a bowl

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    Displaced from their natural habitat

    The hedgehog species native to Germany is the brown-breasted hedgehog (Erinaceus europaeus). These animals originally inhabit open landscapes, but farming and pesticide use often push them out of their natural habitats. It’s common to find large populations in backyards or on the fringes of human settlements, which increases their risk of getting injured.

  • Monika Thomas walking between boxes that house hedgehogs

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    Like a busy city hospital

    Founder and chief of Netzwerk Igel e.V. Monika Thomas describes the rescue center as a "hospital for hedgehogs." The animals are nocturnal animal; when one is spotted during the day, it’s safe to suspect it’s likely sick or hungry. Everyday, Thomas receives an average of 10 to 15 calls of people who have seen hedgehogs that might need help.

  • An injured hedgehog curls up into a ball while treated on an exam table

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    A not so strong defense

    Contrary to other species that might run when faced with a risk, hedgehogs curl up into a ball and stay still when they feel endangered. This doesn't harm them when they are in the medical bay at the rescue center, but it's dangerous when they are in the wild or on a busy road. "They are at the mercy of what comes next," says Thomas.

  • Monika Thomas and her employee treating an injured hedgehog

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    Seasonal emergencies

    The most serious injuries arrive during the summer. Some hedgehogs come with wounds caused by garden tools or by cars. Others have fallen into a swimming pool or were attacked by dogs. Robot lawn mowers are particularly dangerous. The sensors in some of them aren't effective enough to detect the presence of small animals.

  • A pair of hands holding a 1.5-week-old hedgehog baby

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    A little hedgehog nursery

    Conservationists estimate the hedgehog population is reducing at alarming rates. The animals only have babies once a year and less than half a litter survive their first winter. Baby hedgehogs need to weigh more than 400 grams (almost a pound) by fall to make it through hibernation. Each winter, the rescue center becomes a sanctuary for little hedgehogs who didn't reach that weight in time.

  • An injured hedgehog, his front half hidden under a towel, in the intensive care unit of the hedgehog rescue center

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    Invisible wounds, increasing risks

    Most hedgehogs in the center arrive with injuries on their head, legs or paws, but a smaller number comes in with internal injuries, too. These are more difficult to detect and only become noticeable after observing how the animal behaves after the trauma. That’s the case with the hedgehog in the photo: It was diagnosed with neurological damage and now slowly recovers in the "intensive care unit."

  • Monika Thomas at her hedgehog rescue center

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    No institutional support

    Thomas founded Netzwerk Igel e.V. in 2005 after inheriting a little money. Now the rescue center runs entirely on donations. It currently houses around 120 hedgehogs. Sometimes it gets busy for the volunteers ― another sanctuary in the region closed recently. The donations the center receives are enough to only hire one person full-time. "We don't have any municipal support," says Thomas.

  • A hedgehog lies on the exam table looking at the camera

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    Yearning to go home

    Once they have recovered, hedgehogs go back to the wild. Most of them return to the places they were found. When that’s not possible, Thomas and her team look for a new place in and around Wuppertal. They rely on the support of local residents. "We explain to them how to arrange their garden with dead wood and leaves" so hedgehogs can protect themselves.

    Author: Julett Pineda


  • A pair of hands holds down an injured hedgehog on an exam table

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    A hedgehog sanctuary right downtown

    Located in the western city of Wuppertal, Netzwerk Igel e.V. is one of a shrinking number of non-profit organizations in Germany that care for sick and injured hedgehogs. It takes in between 400 and 500 hedgehogs every year and provides them with food, medicines and shelter as they recover.

  • Two young hedgehogs eating from a bowl

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    Displaced from their natural habitat

    The hedgehog species native to Germany is the brown-breasted hedgehog (Erinaceus europaeus). These animals originally inhabit open landscapes, but farming and pesticide use often push them out of their natural habitats. It’s common to find large populations in backyards or on the fringes of human settlements, which increases their risk of getting injured.

  • Monika Thomas walking between boxes that house hedgehogs

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    Like a busy city hospital

    Founder and chief of Netzwerk Igel e.V. Monika Thomas describes the rescue center as a "hospital for hedgehogs." The animals are nocturnal animal; when one is spotted during the day, it’s safe to suspect it’s likely sick or hungry. Everyday, Thomas receives an average of 10 to 15 calls of people who have seen hedgehogs that might need help.

  • An injured hedgehog curls up into a ball while treated on an exam table

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    A not so strong defense

    Contrary to other species that might run when faced with a risk, hedgehogs curl up into a ball and stay still when they feel endangered. This doesn't harm them when they are in the medical bay at the rescue center, but it's dangerous when they are in the wild or on a busy road. "They are at the mercy of what comes next," says Thomas.

  • Monika Thomas and her employee treating an injured hedgehog

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    Seasonal emergencies

    The most serious injuries arrive during the summer. Some hedgehogs come with wounds caused by garden tools or by cars. Others have fallen into a swimming pool or were attacked by dogs. Robot lawn mowers are particularly dangerous. The sensors in some of them aren't effective enough to detect the presence of small animals.

  • A pair of hands holding a 1.5-week-old hedgehog baby

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    A little hedgehog nursery

    Conservationists estimate the hedgehog population is reducing at alarming rates. The animals only have babies once a year and less than half a litter survive their first winter. Baby hedgehogs need to weigh more than 400 grams (almost a pound) by fall to make it through hibernation. Each winter, the rescue center becomes a sanctuary for little hedgehogs who didn't reach that weight in time.

  • An injured hedgehog, his front half hidden under a towel, in the intensive care unit of the hedgehog rescue center

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    Invisible wounds, increasing risks

    Most hedgehogs in the center arrive with injuries on their head, legs or paws, but a smaller number comes in with internal injuries, too. These are more difficult to detect and only become noticeable after observing how the animal behaves after the trauma. That’s the case with the hedgehog in the photo: It was diagnosed with neurological damage and now slowly recovers in the "intensive care unit."

  • Monika Thomas at her hedgehog rescue center

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    No institutional support

    Thomas founded Netzwerk Igel e.V. in 2005 after inheriting a little money. Now the rescue center runs entirely on donations. It currently houses around 120 hedgehogs. Sometimes it gets busy for the volunteers ― another sanctuary in the region closed recently. The donations the center receives are enough to only hire one person full-time. "We don't have any municipal support," says Thomas.

  • A hedgehog lies on the exam table looking at the camera

    This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

    Yearning to go home

    Once they have recovered, hedgehogs go back to the wild. Most of them return to the places they were found. When that’s not possible, Thomas and her team look for a new place in and around Wuppertal. They rely on the support of local residents. "We explain to them how to arrange their garden with dead wood and leaves" so hedgehogs can protect themselves.

    Author: Julett Pineda


Hedgehogs are a common sight in gardens in some parts of Europe. But the first time Monika Thomas saw one was at a friend's medical practice, where a person had brought one in for treatment. Now she sees these tiny animals every day.

Thomas, who is trained in medicine, established a hedgehog sanctuary called "Netzwerk Igel" in 2006. It's a non-profit association located in Wuppertal, Germany, that provides care, food and shelter for nearly 500 orphaned or wounded hedgehogs every year.

And "this is the year of the hedgehog," Thomas reminds us. But it's a year in which hedgehog populations in Europe appear to be in steep decline.

Hedgehogs are a 'vulnerable species'

There are indications that hedgehog populations are in decline in Germany as well as other European countries. But statistics are scarce, and experts say they can only estimate the true extent of the decline.

Workers from the rescue center Netzwerk Igel, in Wuppertal, Germany, heal an injured hedgehog

The Netzwerk Igel hedgehog sanctuary cares for about 500 injured hedgehogs every year

One sanctuary in France described hedgehogs as "the polar bear in our gardens" and said climate change was affecting their ability to find food.

In February 2021, a British conservationist group reported that the local countryside hedgehog population had shrunk by an average of 8.3% per year over the past two decades.

Another British report classified the species as "vulnerable to extinction."

Hedgehog population decline linked to loss of habitat 

There may be more than one reason for the decline in hedgehog populations, and that may be making the problem harder to address.

Carsten Schiller, who heads the German conservation group "Pro Igel", lists the destruction of natural habitats among the top causes.

Take for example the Europe's native species Erinaceus europaeus, also known as the West European hedgehog or common hedgehog.

Erinaceus europaeus have lived on Earth for nearly 60 million years, making them one of the oldest surviving mammals. They tend to live in open landscapes.

But the expansion of monoculture — or single-crop — farming, the development of human settlements and the use of insecticides are said to be displacing hedgehogs from the foothills, grasslands and fields they typically inhabit.

"Based on the destruction of natural habitats by [human] activities, including soil sealing, we expect that the hedgehog population will reduce up to 50 percent in the span of a decade," Schiller says.

Two hedgehogs feeding at a sanctuary in Wuppertal, Germany

Hedgehogs feed off insects, so please don't feed them any food made for human consumption

Soil sealing is when we seal off porous ground by laying concrete, for instance. That cuts off access to food in the soil for many species, including hedgehogs. 

Hedgehogs: Victims of climate change  

When food is scarce, hedgehogs move from one territory to another. They can cover distances of up to 8 km (5 miles) during a single night, the time of day when hedgehogs are most active.

Drought also affects hedgehogs as they feed on insects (they have an insectivore diet). "Because of drought, the soil gets very hard. The plants that [host] these insects tend to retreat into the ground," says Thomas.

Pesticides also kill insects and invertebrates that are part of a hedgehog's diet.  

Changing territories exposes hedgehogs to multiple risks. They can end up on busy roads or get bitten by a dog — these are some of the most common emergencies that Thomas sees at the sanctuary in Wuppertal.

Need for more statistics and resources

The conservationists say lack of data and poor funding are making it harder for them to tailor an appropriate response to the situation.  

They say they need more up-to-date statistics, but neither Germany nor any of its federal states have any historical data that could serve as a point of comparison for any monitoring that is done today.

Then there is the issue of funding. Another hedgehog sanctuary near Wuppertal had to close its doors after operating for 35 years, leaving Netzwerk Igel to receive more emergencies than ever before.

Overworked and without enough resources, the sanctuary survives on donations and a helping hand from volunteers. "I'm only able to hire one person full time. We don't have any municipal support," says Thomas.

We can all help the hedgehogs

Despite the situation, Thomas says she remain positive: "I'm an optimist."

A rescued hedgehog, hiding under a towel in intensive care after an accident

When hedgehogs are forced to leave their habitats in search of food, they often do that night, crossing busy, dangerous roads

At Pro Igel, meanwhile, Schiller says environmental authorities should engage more in the issue and design initiatives to keep track of native wildlife statistics.

"The conservation of our native species relates to the preservation and creation of natural habitats," he says.  

But we can all help the hedgehogs. If you see a hedgehog during the daytime, it is likely a sign that this nocturnal animal is hurt or vulnerable. 

So, if you find a hedgehog during the day, contact a local sanctuary or a conservationist group. They will know if it's an emergency and will get active.  

But be mindful of the fact that hedgehogs cannot eat human food. They require an insectivore diet, and human foods in large quantities or over long periods can harm them, Schiller explains.

Most of the emergencies Igel Netzwerk receives arrive during the summertime. This happens because hedgehogs often seek refuge in residential backyards. But this is also a time when people like to mow their lawns.

Thomas recommends leaving some of your lawn to grow wild, so that hedgehogs can make a nest. And take a look at the yard before mowing it, to see if you have any hedgehogs living there, especially if you use a robot lawnmower, as these tools can hurt them. 

Edited by: Zulfikar Abbany

DW recommends

A mission to protect southern Africa's threatened pangolins

Pangolins, sought after for their meat and scales, are the world's most trafficked mammals. Meet the organizations in Africa trying to safeguard these endangered scaly animals.  

This hedgehog 'hospital' is saving hundreds of lives

A sanctuary in western Germany is the temporary home of over a hundred hedgehogs. Hedgehogs are endangered by the loss of habitat. Volunteers work around the clock so orphaned and wounded animals can return to nature.  

WWW links

State of Britain's hedgehog report

Red List for Britain's mammals