  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Climate change
BusinessEurope

Europe's defense industry struggles to ramp up production

Teri Schultz
November 14, 2023

Despite the need and promises by the EU to supply Ukraine with ammunition, Europe's defense industry is finding it challenging to boost production. And politicians may find it difficult to convince arms manufacturers to produce more weapons faster.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ykk4
Skip next section More on Business from Europe

More on Business from Europe

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business

Chinese-shoppers greeted this year's edition of the world's biggest retail event, Singles Day, with less enthusiasm
BusinessNovember 13, 202312:34 min
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business

World leaders, academics and tech industry insiders attend the world's first ever AI safety summit at Bletchley Park
BusinessNovember 1, 202312:30 min
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business

The Chinese government is holding a major financial conference in Beijing – In Albania, one of the poorest countries in
BusinessOctober 31, 202312:33 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from around the world

More on Business from around the world

Graphical representation of Big Mac prices in different countries in the shape of a burger

Burgernomics: What is the Big Mac index?

The Big Mac is the same around the world, but its price is not — so it’s a good tool to compare purchasing power.
BusinessNovember 8, 202302:12 min
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business

EU multinationals move to minimize China risks - Polish truckers block Ukraine border crossings
BusinessNovember 7, 202312:35 min
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business

Airlines' profits jump after strong summer - Record sales for Germany's farm machinery makers
BusinessNovember 6, 202312:35 min
Show more