  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Euromaxx 03.12.2022
Image: DW

Europe’s Biggest Gingerbread Town

56 minutes ago

In the run-up to Christmas, a very yummy-smelling town takes shape in Bergen, Norway. It’s named Pepperkakebyen, and all its houses are made of gingerbread, a sweet and durable Christmas cake.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KOF7

 

Also on Euromaxx:

 

Younes Zarou: Germany’s top-earning TikToker

This German content creator supplies his community with "how to" videos. Younes Zarou often uses household items to achieve creative photographic effects. He’s collected well over 50 million followers on TikTok.

 

Food Secrets: Hungarian Goulash

Goulash is Hungary’s national dish. But many gourmets don’t realize that, to Hungarians, goulash is not what it is to the rest of Europe. Euromaxx peeks into the pot to discover this and other secrets about goulash.

 

Euromaxx 03.12.2022
Image: DW

Expressive Upcycling: Portraits in Trash

Turkish artist Deniz Sağdıç transforms waste materials from junked electronics and scraps of fabric into mosaic-style portraits. She intends her works to raise awareness of the environment and use of resources.

 

Compartment with a View: a Trip on the Glacier Express

There’s hardly any more picturesque way to ride through the Alps than in the Glacier Express’s panoramic cars. The “world’s slowest express train” winds its leisurely way from St. Moritz to Zermatt on an eight-hour trip.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 03.12.2022 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 03.12.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 04.12.2022 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 04.12.2022 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 04.12.2022 – 17:30 UTC
MON 05.12.2022 – 00:02 UTC
MON 05.12.2022 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 04.12.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Women sit holding pictures of victims and posters

Fire tragedy in Xinjiang: Is China's COVID policy to blame?

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mummy's mouth with golden amulette in its mouth and dirt and sand all around.

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Culture1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indian currency - rupee notes in a black wallet

India launches pilot digital currency project

India launches pilot digital currency project

Business21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German passports

Germans divided on plans to fast-track citizenship

Germans divided on plans to fast-track citizenship

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Yuriy Kuznetsov, a surgeon in Izium, walks along a basement corridor lined with piles of bedding.

Russia targets medical facilities in Ukraine

Russia targets medical facilities in Ukraine

Conflicts3 hours ago02:44 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Culture23 hours ago02:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron talk as they walk along the colonnade of the White House in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Joe Biden willing to discuss Ukraine with Vladimir Putin

Joe Biden willing to discuss Ukraine with Vladimir Putin

Politics2 hours ago02:13 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage