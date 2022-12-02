Europe’s Biggest Gingerbread Town

In the run-up to Christmas, a very yummy-smelling town takes shape in Bergen, Norway. It’s named Pepperkakebyen, and all its houses are made of gingerbread, a sweet and durable Christmas cake.

Younes Zarou: Germany’s top-earning TikToker

This German content creator supplies his community with "how to" videos. Younes Zarou often uses household items to achieve creative photographic effects. He’s collected well over 50 million followers on TikTok.

Food Secrets: Hungarian Goulash

Goulash is Hungary’s national dish. But many gourmets don’t realize that, to Hungarians, goulash is not what it is to the rest of Europe. Euromaxx peeks into the pot to discover this and other secrets about goulash.

Expressive Upcycling: Portraits in Trash

Turkish artist Deniz Sağdıç transforms waste materials from junked electronics and scraps of fabric into mosaic-style portraits. She intends her works to raise awareness of the environment and use of resources.

Compartment with a View: a Trip on the Glacier Express

There’s hardly any more picturesque way to ride through the Alps than in the Glacier Express’s panoramic cars. The “world’s slowest express train” winds its leisurely way from St. Moritz to Zermatt on an eight-hour trip.

