 European Union leaders fail to agree on new 7-year budget | News | DW | 21.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

European Union leaders fail to agree on new 7-year budget

An EU summit has ended with no clear answer on the bloc's long-term budget. The main sticking point appears to be that some wealthier member states want rein in spending, whereas others want to loosen the purse strings.

Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Usula von der Leyen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/O. Matthys)

European Union leaders failed to agree on its new 7-year budget on Friday. As a result, a new summit will have to occur in the coming weeks.

The 27 leaders of all member states had spent two days in a standoff over the 2021-27 allowance, with a significant gap between countries that are net recipients of funds and the wealthier member states who are keen to rein in spending.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the difference between the member states was too big to compromise on while the EU Council President Charles Michel said: "We need more time."

The new budget has a Brexit-sized hole to fill and some member states were unwilling to pay more for the bloc's next spending proposals, worth around €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion).

Council President Michel added: "Unfortunately today, we have observed it was not not possible to reach an agreement."

It was not clear exactly when a new round of talks would take place.

The so-called "Frugal Four" of Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, as well as a few other nations, believe the EU's 2021-2027 budget, which is intended to finance ambitious climate change and digital economy policies, should amount to 1% of the bloc's gross national income.

  • Data visualization: 29 out of 100 Europeans think that, on the whole, men make better political leaders than women
    More

    What are 'European values'?

    30 out of 100 Europeans think that men make better political leaders than women

    Ahead of elections for the European Parliament, there's much talk of "European values." But what does that really mean? If Europe were 100 people, what would they agree on? On what would they disagree? With thousands of participants from all over Europe, the "European Values Study" found, for example, that 29 respondents out of 100 think that men generally make better political leaders than women.

  • Data visualization: What Europeans agree on: Political violence, bribery and tax fraud are off-limits

    What are 'European values'?

    What Europeans agree on: Political violence, bribery and tax fraud are off-limits

    Respondents overwhelmingly oppose political violence and the accepting of bribes. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being never, three quarters checked 1. This first data release from the 2017 "European Values Study" covers responses from 14 countries: Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

  • Data visualization: Europeans everywhere disagree on video surveillance

    What are 'European values'?

    Europeans everywhere disagree on video surveillance

    Over half of respondents think governments should be able to use cameras to surveil public spaces. Nearly half say that shouldn't be allowed. People in all countries are relatively split on this; there are only slight differences: Poland, Slovenia and Croatia, for example, are more vehemently against video surveillance, but even some of their immediate neighbors view surveillance more favorably.

  • Data visualization: Europeans are split on matters of religion

    What are 'European values'?

    Europeans are split on matters of religion

    Only 38 respondents in 100 say they believe in heaven. Of those 38, 33 are religious — curiously, the remainder are atheists or don't consider themselves religious at all. Either way, heaven still seems to be more popular than hell: Only 29 out of 100 Europeans believe that hell exists.

  • Data visualization European Values homosexual parents

    What are 'European values'?

    For same-sex partners with children, Iceland is more accepting

    Respondents also don't agree on whether same-sex couples can parent as well as mixed-sex couples do. In Iceland, 88 of 100 people believe that they can, while only 10% of respondents do in Russia. Social science research, however, overwhelmingly concludes that children of same-sex parents are not worse off than those with heterosexual parents.

  • Data visualization: 25 of 100 respondents would mind having Muslims as neighbors

    What are 'European values'?

    25 of 100 respondents would mind having Muslims as neighbors

    Few respondents had a problem with having Christians as neighbors. However, more than a quarter of respondents said they would mind having immigrants as neighbors. The same goes for Muslims, which makes them the religious group that respondents had the most reservations about living next to. That's compared with 12 out of 100 for Jews and just five out of 100 for Christians.

  • Data visualization: Participants of European Values Study over time
    More

    What are 'European values'?

    Studying European values

    All of this information comes from the "European Values Study", in which researchers ask Europeans several hundred questions every 10 years to figure out their attitudes about diversity, inclusion, politics and more. The newest survey started in 2017. Sixteen countries have already reported their data, covering almost 20,000 respondents, and 10 more countries have finished the fieldwork.

    Author: Kira Schacht


jsi/aw (Reuters, AFP,  AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany could make big EU impact in 2020

So far, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has not been particularly ambitious with regard to EU affairs. But next year provides ample opportunity to make real progress. (30.12.2019)  

EU leaders reach agreement over 2020 budget

Lawmakers and government officials from the 28 member states have agreed to provide around €153.6 billion in disbursements next year. EU leaders called for more funds to tackle climate change and youth unemployment. (19.11.2019)  

Scottish independence and Brexit present uncertain economic choices for voters

When Scottish voters rejected independence in 2014, it was seen as the smart economic move. Brexit may have ripped up that logic. With a second independence referendum possible, new questions are being asked of voters. (17.12.2019)  

Brussels tells Poland EU is 'not a cow you can milk'

A senior EU commissioner has warned that Poland can no longer treat the bloc as a cash cow. Brussels is currently looking at funding challenges that include plugging any post-Brexit budget gap. (01.05.2019)  

What are 'European values'?

Human dignity, freedom, equality, democracy. "European values" often sound noble, but vague. Let’s be a bit more practical: If Europe were 100 people, what would they agree on? What divides them? (14.05.2019)  

Related content

Zirkusmanege

Leaders roll up for the EU budget circus 20.02.2020

Twenty-seven EU leaders are battling over billions of euros at a special summit. Monetary magic tricks and diplomatic maneuvering are in high demand. DW's Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

Österreich Jüngster Ex-Regierungschef der Welt ist bald wieder jüngster Regierungschef der Welt | Sebastian Kurz

Austria: Sebastian Kurz threatens to veto EU post-Brexit budget 01.02.2020

Austria's conservative leader has said he will not accept the EU's push for an increased budget of 1.11%. The departure of net contributor Britain from the EU diminishes the bloc's shared budget, straining member states.

Syrien Azaz Flüchtlinge aus Idlib

EU urges halt to Idlib 'humanitarian drama' 21.02.2020

The EU and the UN has called for an end to the Russian-backed Syrian government military offensive in the rebel-held city of Idlib. Almost one million people have been displaced in "horrendous conditions" in the area.

Advertisement