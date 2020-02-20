 European Union leaders fail to agree on new 7-year budget | News | DW | 21.02.2020

News

European Union leaders fail to agree on new 7-year budget

An EU summit has ended with no definitive answer on the bloc's long-term budget, officials have said.

Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Usula von der Leyen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/O. Matthys)

European Union leaders failed to agree on its new 7-year budget on Friday. As a result, a new summit will have to occur in the coming weeks.

The 27 leaders of all member states had spent two days in a standoff over the 2021-27 allowance, with a significant gap between countries that are net recipients of funds and the wealthier member states who are keen to rein in spending.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the difference between the member states' leaders was too big to compromise on while the EU summit chairman said: "We need more time."

More to follow...

jsi/aw (Reuters, AFP,  AP)

