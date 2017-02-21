European travel restrictions: Where can non-EU travelers enter?

The European Union

At present, the European Union member states generally only allow entry for citizens or residents of other EU countries and the Schengen Area. Anyone without residency or citizenship in a EU state or the Schengen Area wishing to enter from a third country must have a valid justification, though since August 6 most member countries have gradually been lifting restrictions for nationals of Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Tunisia, New Zealand, Thailand and Uruguay. Detailed information is available on the European Commission website.

Complete information and resources for each of the individual 27 EU member states is also available on the EU's Reopen EU website.

However, each EU country maintains its own standards for deciding whether and how citizens of third countries may enter if they are already in an EU or Schengen country.

Each EU member state also decides and implements its own further measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, such as quarantines upon entry from another region or country. Local regulations also differ widely on various social distancing measures, curfews, and mask-wearing requirements.

Please note: The information listed here is not exhaustive, serves as a reference only, and is subject to change at any time. All travelers to and within Europe, the EU and the Schengen Area are strongly advised to keep informed with the official guidance and regulations of local, state and national authorities of the relevant countries.

Europe's five most-visited destinations

Germany, along with fellow European countries France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, is among the world's ten most-visited countries, according to the UN World Tourism Organization. Travel to France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom remain heavily restricted.

France, the world's top tourism destination country by arrivals, has continued to heavily restrict entry to foreign citizens. Complete information is available on the French Foreign Ministry website.

Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever Neuschwanstein Castle King Ludwig II of Bavaria was shy and sought solitude in Neuschwanstein Castle. After his death in 1886, life entered his refuge when it was opened to visitors. In previous years, 6,000 people a day walked through the castle of the "fairy-tale king" in the Allgäu region during the high season. In times of COVID-19, the daily figure is only 1,080. Ludwig would have approved of the peace and quiet.

Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever Cologne Cathedral Only 300 visitors at a time are allowed into the cathedral until further notice. This leads to long queues, especially on weekends. Once inside, the experience is all the more impressive. Visitors have much of one of Germany's largest cathedrals nearly to themselves. Although tourists must also be prepared for longer waiting times when climbing the tower, it is worth it.

Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever Heidelberg Castle This summer it is also quieter than usual on the romantic ruins high above the Neckar River. Instead of 4,000 visitors a day, only half of that amount visit the Emperor's Hall, the Great Barrel or the castle garden this year. "You can enjoy a more individual experience of the castle," says Michael Bös, head of the castle administration.

Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie Plaza From the public viewing platform at a height of 37 meters (121 feet), guests can enjoy a sensational view of Hamburg and its harbor. Currently, there are even tickets available for last-minute visitors. Nevertheless, the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall recommends booking tickets in advance online. Due to social distancing rules, not as many people as usual are allowed in at the same time.

Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever The dome of the Reichstag in Berlin Seeing the Brandenburg Gate or the government quarter from the roof terrace of the Reichstag building and looking through the glass roof into the Bundestag plenary chamber is currently only available to registered individuals. The Reichstag dome, designed by architect Norman Foster, will not be accessible to groups until the end of September. There are also no guided tours of the building.

Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever Berlin's Museum Island Access to the State Museums in Berlin is also limited and only possible with reserved time slot tickets, for example for the Panorama of the Pergamon Museum and the Neues Museum. You can finally enjoy attractions like the bust of Nefertiti in peace and quiet! In 2019, a total of 4.2 million people visited the State Museums in Berlin. Currently, the figure is expected to be 30 percent of that.

Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever Flower Island of Mainau With its seasonal flower arrangements, the island is a tourist hotspot. Well, normally. Usually up to 8,000 daily guests populate Mainau Island on Lake Constance. This year the visitors from abroad are missing as well as most bus trip tourists. For those visitors who manage to get here, it is a privilege to enjoy the beautiful garden in peace and quiet.

Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever The Frauenkirche in Dresden The world-famous 18th-century church, which was destroyed at the end of the Second World War and rebuilt true to the original after 1990, is a magnet for visitors. But at the moment, only 50 people are allowed into the dome of the Dresden Frauenkirche at the same time, and only 40 visitors inside the church. At concerts, only about 350 of the approximately 1,660 seats are available.

Germany's most beautiful tourist destinations less crowded than ever Rothenburg ob der Tauber This small, medieval town in Bavaria with a population of just over 10,000 usually attracts some 1.9 million visitors every year. A large part of them come from Asia and the US. These guests are missing this year, but local visitors finally have the chance to explore their town with its timber-framed houses. As Goethe once wrote: "Why wander off into the distance? Look, good things lie so near!" Author: Anne Termèche



Germany announced on October 1 the lifting of its general outbound travel warning for a total of 160 countries outside the EU. Going forward, each country will now be assessed individually.

Regarding inbound travel to Germany, note that if your entry is allowed but your country of departure is classified as a risk area, you must adhere to the latest quarantine requirements that apply in Germany.

Read more: FAQs for travelers to Germany during the pandemic

Italy has extended its state of emergency into 2021 and entry from abroad remains heavily restricted. Complete information is available at the Italian Foreign Ministry website.

Spain, like France, Germany and Italy, also permits unrestricted entry from the EU, the Schengen Area, and a small list of third countries. The country's official tourism website provides complete information and resources.

United Kingdom: The current entry restrictions are complex, and many people allowed entry may nevertheless need to self-isolate. The UK government has established a list of travel corridors, countries from which visitors may enter and not have to self-isolate. However, the guidance differs for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

All travelers entering the UK, regardless of departure country or nationality, must complete a passenger locator form.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus The Rosstrappe trail A minimum distance of 1.5 meters (5 ft.) must also be maintained on hiking trails and you can only go with as many people as is permitted — this number varies from state to state. Be sure to ask in advance. These hikers are exemplary on the Rosstrappe trail in Saxony-Anhalt. The 403-meter-high granite rock peak is a popular excursion destination in the Harz Mountains.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus Malerweg (Painter's Path) South of Dresden, the Malerweg celebrates nature. Since the 18th century, the rocks of Saxon Switzerland, a wild and romantic place, have been popular first with artists and later hikers. The usually popular journey by ship from Dresden to the Bastei (photo) is currently not possible as the Elbe steamers remain docked because of the coronavirus — however trains still run to the hiker's paradise.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus Rheinsteig trail The Rhine Valley combines nature, culture, history and pleasure. Over 320 kilometers, the Rhine trail follows the great German river from Bonn to Wiesbaden. It passes through villages, vineyards and many castles — tempting stops along the way. Between Bingen and Koblenz alone, there are over 40 of them, and they will gradually reopen from mid-May — like Rheinstein Castle shown here.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus Hauensteiner Schusterpfad (Shoemaker's Path) The Palatinate Forest is the largest contiguous forest area in Germany. It offers 12,000 kilometers of hiking trails. At its center, beautifully secluded, lies the tiny village of Hauenstein with its bizarre rock formations. On narrow paths, this 15-kilometer tour leads to the peaks of the Palatinate Forest — but without refreshment stops at one of the popular taverns, as those remain closed.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus Eifelsteig trail Extinct volcanoes, lonely forests, sunny vineyards and hospitable wine-grower's villages. Both the people of the most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate appreciate the advantages of the Eifel. Over 313 kilometers, the Eifelsteig trail takes you through the low mountain range, from Aachen in the north to Trier in the south.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus The Goethe Path The Harz mountains are a popular hiking area. The highest peak is the Brocken at 1,141 meters. Currently you can only climb it like Goethe once did: on foot. The historic Brockenbahn train is still taking a break because of coronavirus restrictions. The route the famous poet took is called today — you guessed it — Goethe's Path. It starts in Torfhaus and meanders for 9 kilometers to the summit.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus Rennsteig trail The popular high-altitude trail has been open to tourists since the 19th century. Since 1999 the Rennsteig has been a cultural monument of the federal state of Thuringia. It runs 170 kilometers through the Thuringian Forest, from Eisenach to Blankenstein. Organized hikes with luggage transport and overnight stays will be possible again from May 15, when hotels and restaurants reopen.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus Hochröhner trail The long-distance hiking trail runs for 180 kilometers through the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Rhön with its beech forests, basalt lakes and upland moors. Those who enjoy solitude are in the right place here, as it offers a wide choice of individual day tours. The highest mountain in Hessen, the 950-meter Wasserkuppe, is also included. Overnight stays will again be possible in Hessen from May 15.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus Goldsteig trail Hotels in Bavaria reopen on May 30, making a hike over several days on the 660-kilometer-long Goldsteig trail possible. Between Marktredwitz and Passau, the hiking trail connects the two low mountain ranges of the Upper Palatinate and the Bavarian Forest. The more demanding northern route goes up to thousand meters altitude while the southern route leads more leisurely over mountain ranges.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus Eibsee Lake circular path Hiking in the Wetterstein mountains is popular. The highest point of the Alpine ridge is the Zugspitze, Germany's highest peak at 2,692 meters. The tour around the Eibsee Lake, directly below the Zugspitze, offers an impressive view on the mountains from below. The lake can be walked around in two hours. You can then let your impressions sink in at a beer garden, as they open again from May 18.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus Heidschnuckenweg heath walk Since May 11, horse-drawn carriages have been rolling through the Lüneburg Heath again, and hikers were also allowed to return. The season's highlight is the heather blossom in late summer. By the way, sheep, the Heidschnucken, are used here for landscape conservation. They are the namesake for the 223-kilometer-long hiking route between Hamburg and Celle.

Germany: Hiking tips in times of the coronavirus Wadden Sea Route It doesn't always have to be mountains! The Wadden Sea off the coast of Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands is the largest tidal area in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Wadden Route runs for 423 kilometers from East Frisia in Lower Saxony along the coast to Friesland in the Netherlands. From July 1, campsites and holiday resorts there will be fully open again. The summer can come! Author: Anne Termèche



Which European countries are currently more open to tourism?

Croatia, an EU member state, allows entry from most foreign countries for tourism purposes. Most foreign citizens will be required to submit a negative PCR test taken in the 48 hours before arrival or undergo a test locally at their own expense, staying in isolation until the negative test result is available. Complete information is available via the Croatian government's coronavirus website.

Ireland, an EU member state, is open to most global travelers, but travelers arriving from a country not on its continually updated "green list" are subject to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. This means in effect that travellers from selected third countries can enter and remain in Ireland for longer stays once the quarantine requirement has been fulfilled. Complete information is available via the Republic of Ireland's website.

Malta, an EU member state, allows travelers from third countries without proof of a negative PCR test or quarantine, provided they have spent the two weeks prior in a country on its safe list. Complete information is available via the Maltese foreign ministry's website.

Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips Utrecht rather than Amsterdam Just like Venice, the capital of the Netherlands Amsterdam (right), is swamped by visitors. To such an extent that the city has introduced bans, regulations and fees for tourists. In Utrecht (left), not far away, it is much quieter, yet the city offers almost everything that makes Amsterdam so popular: canals, a historic old town and Dutch flair.

Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips Chioggia rather than Venice Venice (right) is beautiful but is drowning in tourist masses. Every year, almost 30 million visitors come to the Italian lagoon city. If you want to avoid congested streets and long queues, you should visit Chioggia (left). Like Venice, this small fishing town offers Italian waterfront romance with plenty of bridges, canals, narrow alleys and colorful houses — but without crowds.

Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips Seville rather than Barcelona With 27 million visitors annually, Barcelona (right) is one of Europe's top travel destinations. The "Rambla" promenade is particularly impacted by mass tourism. So why not instead visit the Palace of the Kings in Seville (left) and get swept away by a flamenco show in the evening. Sevilla is not exactly quiet either, but here you can still immerse yourself in real Andalusian life.

Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips Split rather than Dubrovnik Dubrovnik (right) in Croatia attracts thousands of tourists every day, many of whom come on large cruise ships, especially since the success of the TV series Game of Thrones, in which Dubrovnik served as one of the locations. Those who want to avoid the crowds are better off in Split (left). This city is also surrounded by beautiful nature, offers beaches and historical buildings.

Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips Regensburg rather than Prague Congested streets and long queues are part of everyday life in the Czech capital Prague (right). This is not quite so bad in Regensburg, Bavaria (left), although the city is architecturally similar and a popular destination for Danube cruise boats. There is also a cathedral, a UNESCO-listed old town and a famous bridge. The one in Regensburg even served as a model for Prague's Charles Bridge.

Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips Leeds rather than London The city center of London (right) is partly so crowded that one has to battle through the masses. So why not visit another destination on the island, for example, Leeds, in the north of England (left)? Once a center for industry, the city now has a thriving art scene, a vibrant nightlife and plenty of shopping opportunities.

Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips Porto rather than Lisbon Six million visitors and a population of 500,000: Lisbon (right) also suffers from its popularity. An alternative is Porto (left), Portugal's second-largest city. It is known above all for its export bestseller, port wine. But there is more: the old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Baroque churches, narrow streets and high bridges over the river Douro shape the cityscape.

Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips Bologna rather than Rome Bologna in northern Italy (left) cannot quite keep up with the capital Rome (right), but the city is often overlooked. It is full of medieval buildings, has the oldest university in Europe and numerous museums. There are also many cafés and restaurants, which have played their part in giving the city the nickname "La Grassa" (The Fat). Here one eats with pleasure and in abundance.

Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips Graz rather than Vienna Vienna in Austria (right) counted 16.5 million overnight stays in 2018, and for those who think that is too much, Graz (left) is an alternative. The old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Top attractions are the Schlossberg Castle Hill, the Kunsthaus art museum and the Landeszeughaus state armory. And of course, coffeehouse culture like in Vienna can be found here too.

Away from the crowds: 10 alternative travel tips Menorca rather than Mallorca Mallorca (right) is groaning under the pressure of tourist masses. Those who like it quieter should try Menorca (left), Mallorca's "little" sister. The island is not a party hotspot, but a natural paradise. There are eight nature reserves and 200 difficult-to-reach rocky beaches. Thus Menorca has no potential for mass tourism but is instead more a quiet holiday destination in the heart of nature. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



Montenegro, which is not a member of the EU, remains open for tourism to travelers from countries on its "green list," or countries on its "yellow list" if they provide a negative PCR test or positive antibody test. Complete information is available via the Montenegrin government's website.

Serbia, which is not a member of the EU, remains generally open for tourism, though as of September 18 foreign citizens arriving via Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania or Bulgaria must submit a negative PCR test taken in the 48 hours before arrival. Travelers are advised to contact the Serbian government for detailed information.

Turkey, which is not a member of the EU, is open for international travelers of nearly all nationalities. Proof of a negative PCR test is not required upon arrival, but passengers arriving must wear masks on their inbound flights. They must also agree to a possible health check and to abide by mask-wearing and other guidelines while in the country. Further information is available at the Turkish ministry of foreign affairs website.