European Super League set to be announced, German teams not involved

UEFA was plunged into crisis on Sunday after widespread reports emerged that at least 11 clubs have agreed in principle to join a European Super League.

It is believed that no German or French clubs have committed to take part at this stage, with all teams currently set to join coming from England, Spain and Italy.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are the 11 clubs involved, according to reports.

Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund join Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain as the surprise absentees from the list, as it stands.

The proposed league will be underwritten by debt financing from American bank JP Morgan.

'Cynical project'

UEFA's response to the news was quick and extremely robust, threatening to expel any team that joins a Super League from all competition.

"The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams," a statement read.

That was followed by joint statement from UEFA, the Premier League, English Football Association, La Liga and Serie A, which described the formation of a Super League as a "cynical project founded on the self-interest of a few clubs."

Christain Seifert, CEO of the German Football Association (DFL), reacted to the news via a statement, condemning the announcement as a threat to "destroy the structures of European football".

"The DFL do not agree with any concept of a Super League," Seifert wrote. "The economic interests of big clubs in England, Spain and Italy cannot destroy the structures that exist in the whole of European football.

"In particular, it would be irresponsible to irreparably damage the national leagues of European professional football in this way. I therefore support the joint decision of UEFA and the national leagues of England, Spain and Italy."

Developing story. More to follow.