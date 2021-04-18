European Super League set to be announced, German teams not involved

European football's governing body, UEFA, was plunged into crisis on Sunday after widespread reports emerged that at least 11 clubs have agreed in principle to join a European Super League.

It is believed that no German or French clubs have committed to take part at this stage, with all teams currently set to join coming from England, Spain and Italy.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are the 11 clubs involved, according to reports.

Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund join Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain as the surprise absentees from the list, as it stands.

The proposed league will be underwritten by debt financing from American bank JP Morgan.

'Cynical project'

UEFA's response to the news was quick and extremely robust, threatening to expel any team that joins a Super League from all competition.

"The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams," a statement read.

That was followed by joint statement from UEFA, the Premier League, the English Football Association, La Liga and Serie A, which described the formation of a Super League as a "cynical project founded on the self-interest of a few clubs."

'DFL do not agree'

Christain Seifert, CEO of the German Football Association (DFL), reacted to the news via a statement, condemning the announcement as a threat to "destroy the structures of European football".

"The DFL do not agree with any concept of a Super League," Seifert wrote. "The economic interests of big clubs in England, Spain and Italy cannot destroy the structures that exist in the whole of European football.

"In particular, it would be irresponsible to irreparably damage the national leagues of European professional football in this way. I therefore support the joint decision of UEFA and the national leagues of England, Spain and Italy."

'Driven by greed'

Fan groups and even the British government stated their opposition to the plans.

"The closed shop competition will be the final nail in the coffin of European football, forsaking everything that has made it so popular and successful — sporting merit, promotion and relegation, qualification to UEFA competitions via domestic success, and financial solidarity," a statement by Football Supporters of Europe read. "It's illegitimate, irresponsible, and anti-competitive by design.... it is driven exclusively by greed'.

The British Culture Minister, Oliver Dowden, echoed the sentiment that any Super League creates a "closed shop" and takes the game further away from fans.

"Football supporters are the heartbeat of our national sport and any major decisions made should have their backing," the statement read. "With many fans, we are concerned that this plan could create a closed shop at the very top of our national game. Sustainability, integrity and fair competition are absolutely paramount and anything that undermines this is deeply troubling and damaging for football."