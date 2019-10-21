 European Space Agency asks for more cash | News | DW | 28.11.2019

News

European Space Agency asks for more cash

Europe's space program says it needs more funding to stay competitive internationally. Just as several projects are starting to take off, private space companies pose a particular threat to the agency.

ESA Astronaut Luca Parmitano during a spacewalk

The European Space Agency (ESA) asked its 22 member states on Wednesday for more money in order to fund ambitious space projects that will help the agency to stay competitive globally.

Addressing member state ministers at a two-day conference in Seville, ESA Director-General Jan Wörner said he aims to increase the agency's budget by at least 10% over the next three years.

Esa - Jan Wörner (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

In 2019, the ESA had a total budget of €5.72 billion ($6.3 billion), about a third of its United States counterpart NASA's budget. The largest contribution of €5.72 billion came from France, followed by Germany's contribution of €927 million.

Read more: Towards the Moon: Why Europe wants to work with China

Wörner is a proponent of an ambitious space program that includes Earth observation missions and planetary defense enterprises. He also hopes to have European astronauts involved in a 2024 moon landing project organized by NASA.

Small steps, giant leaps

Europe has taken a more prominent role on the international space scene in recent years. The agency will begin using its new rocket launch vehicle Ariane 6 in 2020, and its Galileo satellite navigation system is also nearing completion.

Watch video 05:07

Countdown to Ariane 6

However, increased competition from global players like China and the US, as well as private companies like Elon Musk's Space X, are a concern for the agency. Space X and other private initiatives are rapidly reducing the cost of space-related initiatives, providing fierce competition to ESA projects. 

Ministers will use the time at the conference to discuss potential projects and make decisions about funding.

Read more: Gardening astronauts and CO2 detectives: Space exploration fights climate change

kp/se (AP, AFP, dpa)

