European Space Agency asks for more cash

Europe's space program says it needs more funding to stay competitive internationally. Just as several projects are starting to take off, private space companies pose a particular threat to the agency.
The European Space Agency (ESA) asked its 22 member states on Wednesday for more money in order to fund ambitious space projects that will help the agency to stay competitive globally.
Addressing member state ministers at a two-day conference in Seville, ESA Director-General Jan Wörner said he aims to increase the agency's budget by at least 10% over the next three years.
In 2019, the ESA had a total budget of €5.72 billion ($6.3 billion), about a third of its United States counterpart NASA's budget. The largest contribution of €5.72 billion came from France, followed by Germany's contribution of €927 million.
Read more: Towards the Moon: Why Europe wants to work with China
Wörner is a proponent of an ambitious space program that includes Earth observation missions and planetary defense enterprises. He also hopes to have European astronauts involved in a 2024 moon landing project organized by NASA.
Small steps, giant leaps
Europe has taken a more prominent role on the international space scene in recent years. The agency will begin using its new rocket launch vehicle Ariane 6 in 2020, and its Galileo satellite navigation system is also nearing completion.
However, increased competition from global players like China and the US, as well as private companies like Elon Musk's Space X, are a concern for the agency. Space X and other private initiatives are rapidly reducing the cost of space-related initiatives, providing fierce competition to ESA projects.
Ministers will use the time at the conference to discuss potential projects and make decisions about funding.
Read more: Gardening astronauts and CO2 detectives: Space exploration fights climate change
kp/se (AP, AFP, dpa)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
An Ariane 5 rocket will put four more navigation satellites in orbit, bringing the total in Europe's global positioning arsenal to 22. It is a year ago since Galileo started offering its services. (12.12.2017)
A rocket carrying an observation satellite into space developed an "anomaly" and failed minutes after takeoff from South America. The European launch company Arianespace apologized for losing the payload. (11.07.2019)
This year, space fans will be treated to two lunar mission, the Apollo 11 anniversary, some lunar and solar eclipses, and brand-new spacecrafts heading for the ISS. (17.01.2019)
There was a time when "space" meant "space race." And that time was during the Cold War. Now, space is a race to collaborate — and not just with the usual suspects, but with new players like China, India or South Africa. (26.09.2018)
The moon is only one of India's space ambitions. Those range from telecoms to telemedicine, remote sensing to rockets, and planetary science. Here's seven of India's off-planet targets. (05.09.2019)
Climate change is a global threat. So where to get the best perspective on the problem? Space! Scientists are monitoring Earth with satellites and running experiments in zero gravity to help save our fragile planet. (19.04.2018)