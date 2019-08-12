European rights court rules against Russia on Magnitsky death

The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that Russia violated the rights of Sergei Magnitsky, an auditor who was charged with tax evasion while investigating state corruption.

Magnitsky died in pre-trail detention in Moscow a decade ago after complaining of mistreatment and health problems.

In a judgment, the Strasbourg-based court ruled Magnitsky's detention under poor conditions amounted to ill-treatment and that Russia had violated his right to life.

"The Court found in particular that the medical care given to Mr. Magnitskiy in prison had been inadequate and had led to his death and that the subsequent investigation had been lacking. He had also been held in over-crowded conditions and had been ill-treated shortly before dying," the ECHR said.

In addition, the court said Russia had violated the auditor's right to liberty and security due to his almost year in detention and that he was further denied a right to a fair trial during posthumous proceedings and conviction for tax evasion.

"The authorities had had reasonable grounds to suspect Mr Magnitskiy of being involved in tax evasion," the court said, but that suspicion did not justify his imprisonment for more than a year and "the authorities had not provided sufficient reasons for keeping him detained for such a long period of time."

