European powers trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute process

European leaders launched the Iran nuclear deal's dispute mechanism on Tuesday over Tehran's failure to adhere to limits outlined under the 2015 accord.

Germany, France and the UK issued a joint statement announcing the move, saying that they were "left with no choice" but to trigger the dispute mechanism and "register our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments."

The three European powers noted that the decision does not mean they are joining in US President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran — leaving a door open for diplomacy.

"Given recent events, it is all the more important that we do not add a nuclear proliferation crisis to the current escalation threatening the whole region," they said.

Iran announced on January 6 that it would no longer adhere to limits on enriching uranium that are outlined under the deal, although Tehran said it would continue cooperating with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog. The move came after the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Baghdad.

Germany: Violations 'could not go unanswered'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Iran's repeated violations of the deal "could not go unanswered any longer."

"Our goal is clear. We want to preserve the accord and reach a diplomatic solution within the deal," Maas wrote on Twitter. "We call on Iran to constructively take part in the negotiation process that is starting now."

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who will be overseeing the dispute process, called on Tehran to discuss nuclear issues "in good faith." adding that preserving the nuclear deal "is now more important than ever."

What does the dispute mechanism do?

The clock is now ticking for the deal's signatories to resolve problems, with Iran facing the prospect of renewed sanctions should an agreement not be reached.

Ministers from each country now have two weeks to find a solution — although that time could be extended if all sides agree. If an extension is called for, an advisory board would then have an extra 20 days to adjudicate the issue.

