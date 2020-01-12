European powers trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute process

European leaders launched the Iran nuclear deal's dispute mechanism on Tuesday over Tehran's failure to adhere to limits outlined under the 2015 accord.

Germany, France and the UK issued a joint statement announcing the move, saying that they were "left with no choice" but to trigger the dispute mechanism and "register our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments."

The three European powers noted that the decision does not mean they are joining in US President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran — leaving a door open for diplomacy.

"Given recent events, it is all the more important that we do not add a nuclear proliferation crisis to the current escalation threatening the whole region," they said.

Iran announced on January 6 that it would no longer adhere to limits on enriching uranium that are outlined under the deal, although Tehran said it would continue cooperating with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog. The move came after the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Baghdad.

Germany: Violations 'could not go unanswered'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Iran's repeated violations of the deal "could not go unanswered any longer."

"Our goal is clear. We want to preserve the accord and reach a diplomatic solution within the deal," Maas wrote on Twitter. "We call on Iran to constructively take part in the negotiation process that is starting now."

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who will be overseeing the dispute process, called on Tehran to discuss nuclear issues "in good faith." adding that preserving the nuclear deal "is now more important than ever."

How does the dispute process work?

The clock is now ticking for the deal's signatories to resolve problems, with Iran facing the prospect of renewed sanctions should an agreement not be reached.

Ministers from each country now have two weeks to find a solution — although that time could be extended if all sides agree. If an extension is called for, an advisory board would then have an extra 20 days to adjudicate the issue.

If no solution is found, the process could ultimately lead to the reimposition of UN sanctions that were in place before the deal.

Why are they triggering it now?

Iran's latest decision to no longer abide by the deal's limits prompted European leaders to act, although Tehran has been gradually reducing compliance since the US pulled out of the agreement.

Germany, France, the UK and the EU signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015 along with the United States, Russia and China. Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018, reimposing US sanctions. The result largely limited the economic benefits promised to Iran under the deal in exchange for limiting its nuclear program.

The European signatories of the deal have been trying to save the accord, but have not yet been able to counteract the impact of US sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments' A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Response to US pressure The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.



rs/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

