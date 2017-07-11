European powers call on Israel to halt settlement expansion

The foreign ministers of Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy on Thursday called on Israel to stop the construction of illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

"We urge the government of Israel to reverse its decision to advance the construction of 540 settlement units in the Har Homa E area of the occupied West Bank, and to cease its policy of settlement expansion across the Occupied Palestinian Territories," the foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

"Settlements are illegal under international law, and threaten prospects for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

"We call on both sides to refrain from any unilateral action and resume a credible and meaningful dialogue, to advance efforts for the two state solution and an end to the conflict."

They said continued construction and evictions undermines efforts to rebuild trust.

On Monday, the Israeli District Committee for Jerusalem published its decision to approve the plan to build 540 housing units to expand the Har Homa settlement between East Jerusalem and Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

More to come.