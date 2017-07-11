European Parliament President David Sassoli dies after hospitalization

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli has died, his office announced early on Tuesday morning.

He passed away after a "serious complication" related to his immune system.

"The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, passed away at 1.15 a.m. on January 11 at the hospital in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalized," his spokesman, Roberto Cuillo said on Twitter.

On Monday, the EU parliament confirmed he had been admitted to hospital in Italy on December 26.

In September 2021, during the plenary session of the parliament, the 65-year-old came down with a bad case of pneumonia.

Tributes

Sassoli had been president of the 705-seat EU parliament since 2019.

Tributes poured in for Sassoli, an Italian social democrat.

"What a big shock and a big loss. I am deeply saddened. He left us too early. My condolences to his family! Dear David, Rest In Peace," tweeted German MEP Ismail Ertug.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

