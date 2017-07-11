 European Parliament passes €672.5 billion COVID recovery fund | News | DW | 10.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

European Parliament passes €672.5 billion COVID recovery fund

The package could help the European Union recover from the pandemic by boosting environmental schemes and digital transformation. The stimulus was endorsed by an overwhelming majority of EU lawmakers.

Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament in Brussels

The multi-billion euro recovery fund was approved with 582 votes in favor, 40 against, and 69 abstentions

EU lawmakers approved a €672.5 billion ($815 billion) recovery fund on Wednesday to help member states bounce back quicker from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The regulation for the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) was adopted by the European Parliament with 582 votes in favor, 40 against and 69 abstentions.

Made up of loans and grants, the RRF is the pillar of the stimulus fund that lawmakers approved in 2020.

Watch video 03:46

EPP leader on US Capitol riot: 'Defend our institutions'

Money available for three years

The funds "will be available to finance national measures designed to alleviate the economic and social consequences of the pandemic," according to a statement. "Related projects that began on or after 1 February 2020 can be financed by the RRF, too. The funding will be available for three years and EU governments can request up to 13% prefinancing for their recovery and resilience plans."

Eighteen EU countries have already submitted draft recovery and resilience plans to the European Commission. The EU's executive branch is currently in the process of evaluating those proposals.

Watch video 02:57

Peter Liese: AstraZeneca is not playing fair

jsi/dj (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Coronavirus: EU chief says bloc was 'too late' on vaccine approvals

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen says the EU made mistakes with its sluggish vaccine rollout. However, speaking to the European Parliament, she defended the strategy of joint procurement.  

European Parliament calls for halt on Nord Stream 2 construction after Navalny arrest

The European Parliament has demanded construction stop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The controversial pipeline will double the capacity of an already existing natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.  

Advertisement