European Parliament lifts immunity of Golden Dawn lawmaker

The European Parliament on Tuesday announced that members had voted to waive the immunity from prosecution of fellow delegate Ioannis Lagos.

Lagos is one of 39 people, including 13 former Golden Dawn lawmakers, who were sentenced to jail terms after they were found guilty in October of running the party as a criminal organization.

Of the 693 members of the parliament who voted, 658 were in favor of Lagos' immunity being lifted, 25 were against and 10 abstained.

Of those convicted in October, 37 were taken into custody. Lagos was sentenced to 13 years in prison but, as a member of the European Parliament living in Brussels, he could not be detained.

The decision paves the way for Belgian authorities to extradite him to Greece.

The other Golden Dawn member who was convicted but not detained is Christos Pappas, a neo-Nazi ideologue and deputy leader of the party who is on the run.

Among those convicted and jailed in the trial, seen as one of the most important in Greece's modern political history, was founder and leader of the party, Nikos Michaloliakos.

The convictions last year came at the end of a five-year politically charged trial about the party's criminal activities that involved 68 defendants.

Among the acts in which the party was deemed to have been involved was the 2013 fatal stabbing of left-wing Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, physical attacks on Egyptian fishermen and on left-wing activists.

Golden Dawn was founded as a Neo-Nazi group in the 1980s, and saw an upsurge in popularity during the 2010-2018 financial crisis. It achieved parliamentary representation between 2012 and 2019.

