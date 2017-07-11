European Parliament lifts immunity of Carles Puigdemont

The European Parliament voted on Tuesday in favor of lifting immunity from the former leader of Spain's Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont.

The European lawmakers also waived immunity for former Catalan health minister Toni Comin and former regional education minister Clara Ponsati.

The trio fled to Belgium in October 2017 along with other Catalan separatists. They are wanted by Spain after holding an independence referendum that the Spanish government said was illegal.

In 2019, Puigdemont, Comin and Ponsati won seats in the European Parliament. This gave them protection in their positions as members of the EU assembly.

But last month, the parliament's Legal Affairs Committee voted to recommend waiving their immunity.

MEP's overwhelmingly supported lifting immunity

In the decision on Puigdemont, 400 legislators voted for the waiver of immunity, 248 were against and 45 abstained.

The motions against Comin and Ponsati were adopted by 404 votes to 247, the parliament said.

Puigdemont plans to appeal

Puigdemont's legal team is planning to appeal losing his immunity to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated...