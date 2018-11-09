 European Parliament caps cost of phone calls in the EU | News | DW | 14.11.2018

News

European Parliament caps cost of phone calls in the EU

European lawmakers have approved an overhaul of the bloc's telecom rules. To Europeans' delight, phone call and text message costs will be capped and measures will be taken to make 5G networks widely available by 2020.

Man with a smartphone (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

The European Parliament has approved new telecommunications rules that will cap prices of intra-EU phone calls and push for fast 5G connections across the bloc.

During a vote on Wednesday, lawmakers approved a package of new rules they had previously agreed upon with ministers of the EU member states.

What the new rules mean:

  • Cheaper intra-EU phone calls: phone charges within the EU will be capped at 19 cents per minute for calls and 6 cents per text message, starting on May 15, 2019
  • Protection for smartphone users: telephone providers must use encryption systems to prevent security incidents and reduce their impact on users.
  • More rights for users: providers must help consumers monitor their data use; they should make it easier for consumers to compare offers and switch operators; they must provide a concise and readable contract summary.
  • Push for 5G: the agreement lays the foundation for the activation of high-speed 5G networks across the EU by 2020. This aims to ensure the development of technologies such as autonomous vehicles and e-healthcare.
  • Text message alert system: in case of a serious emergency or disaster, citizens in affected areas will be alerted by text message or mobile apps. Member states have 42 months to set up the system after the directive comes into effect.
  • default

    The rapid rise of the smartphone

    Impressive dinosaur

    This is what the world's first smartphone looked like. The Nokia 9000 Communicator had the features of a PC, complete with office software, Web browsing and fax function. Sales started on August 15, 1996. It cost around 1400 euros - or around half that with a contract.

  • default

    The rapid rise of the smartphone

    Lightweight, but powerful

    Modern-day smartphones have come a long way. But the fact that they weigh a lot less than earlier models does not mean they can do less. In fact, today's devices have millions of times the computing power of the computers used by Apollo 11 to land on the moon.

  • default

    The rapid rise of the smartphone

    Unexpected side effect

    There are tons of apps to ensure smartphone users never have a dull moment, but some pieces of code can also be extremely useful for authorities. Indonesians are using donated devices to detect illegal logging through software that listens for the sound of chainsaws and then triggers an alert.

  • default

    The rapid rise of the smartphone

    Phone turned weatherman

    Researchers from networking group OpenSignal have discovered that the sensors in Android-based smartphones designed to measure battery temperature, light intensity and pressure can also be used to come up with really accurate weather reports.

  • default

    The rapid rise of the smartphone

    Pee power

    Scientists from Bristol, England, have developed a fuel cell that can generate power for smartphones "from a single visit to the toilet." You can get three hours of phone calls from 600 milliliters of urine, with bacteria turning the liquid into electricity. On a somewhat related note, close to 100,000 smartphones are dropped into toilets annually by Britons alone.

  • default

    The rapid rise of the smartphone

    Roaming about

    Celine Aarons from South Florida made headlines a couple of years ago when she received the biggest ever smartphone bill. She had to pay $201,000 (180,000 euros) after a message texting marathon while on holiday in Canada. Ever heard of roaming charges?

  • default

    The rapid rise of the smartphone

    Irreversible success story

    There are now about 1.9 billion smartphone users globally, and that number is still rising steadily. Worldwide 349 million units were sold in the first quarter of this year alone, marking a 3.9 percent increase over 2015. The hottest-selling phone was Samsung's Galaxy S7, with Apple's iPhone 6s and 6s Plus coming in a close second.

    Author: Hardy Graupner


'A victory for all EU citizens'

The new telecoms package was approved with 584 votes to 42.

Spanish MEP Pilar del Castillo Vera, who promoted the measure, said, "The code gives operators a more predictable investment environment, which is crucial to develop 5G communications."

"It was high time to cap the sometimes outrageous prices for international calls in the EU," said Constanze Krehl, speaker of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Europe for telecommunications. "In the case of German providers, up until now people have paid almost 10 times more."

A spokesman for the European Consumer Association said that "in most cases, thanks to the new rules consumers will be able to save considerable amounts starting from May 2019."  

What happens next: After the European Council's final approval, EU member states have two years to adopt the legislation and implement the directive.

Watch video 08:05
Now live
08:05 mins.

Smartphone addiction - we talk to an expert

