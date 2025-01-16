European leaders welcome Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

European leaders have welcomed the news of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas following fifteen months of fighting in Gaza. The deal also entails the phased release of Israeli hostages at the same time.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the deal, saying it "brings hope to an entire region."

"Both parties must fully implement this agreement as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict," she said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the news, saying that the agreement must be implemented "to the letter," calling for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas and its allies in Gaza.

German Foreign Secretary Annalena Baerbock echoed similar sentiments, calling for both sides to "ensure that this opportunity is seized."

UK's Starmer calls for a future grounded in a two-state solution

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, too, welcomed the deal.

"After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for," Starmer said in a statement, adding that the international community's attention should now turn to securing a "permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people, grounded in a two-state solution."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the ceasefire an "important opportunity to increase" humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Italy is ready to play its part, together with its European and international partners," Meloni said in a statement, adding that her country supports a two-state solution.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomed the news, saying the ceasefire agreement "represents an indispensable step on the road to a two-state solution and a just peace."

Gazans took to the streets to celebrate the ceasefire agreement Image: Mohammed Salem/REUTERS

Biden calls truce talks 'toughest negotiations' of his career

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire agreement after more than 15 months of fighting that was triggered by the Palestinian group's terrorist attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

President Joe Biden, who described the ceasefire talks as "one of the toughest negotiations" he has ever experienced, laid out the broad outline of the deal in a press conference.

The deal was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US, with painstaking negotiations having been held in Qatari capital, Doha, for several weeks now.

More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the enclave. Hamas' attack on Israel killed 1,200 people.

The ceasefire is expected to take effect on Sunday at 12:15 p.m. local time (1115 CET) if Israel's Cabinet and Supreme Court allow it to proceed.

