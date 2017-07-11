European lawmakers scrutinize coronavirus recovery fund

Lawmakers from the European Union's 27 member states are holding a special session on Thursday to discuss a €1.8 trillion ($2 trillion) coronavirus aid and budget package.

The deal, aimed at helping hard-hit bloc nations recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic, was agreed on Tuesday by EU leaders following four days of heated debates.

Both European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered speeches to garner support for the package.

Lawmakers will list their proposed alterations to the budget then start talks with the bloc's executive arm, the European Commission. and the EU presidency, which rotates between countries and is currently held by Germany. Parliament is expected to revisit proposed cuts in the areas of research, environment and migration.

A clause linking EU money to the rule of law that could jeopardize funds for Poland and Hungary is also coming under scrutiny.

'Bitter pill' is still a 'pivotal' agreement

The agreement made by heads of state and government was "a bitter pill to swallow" said von der Leyen, referring to the draft long-term budget.

The compromise includes several "painful and regrettable decisions," she added, citing future funding of planned EU health and research programs.

Von der Leyen also emphasized that the EU budget and protecting the rule of law go hand-in-hand.

Michel urged EU lawmakers to back the deal, reiterating comments he made on Tuesday that it was "pivotal" in European history.

"This response is massive compared to the size of the economy. Europe's response is greater than that of the United States or China," added the Council president.

What is in the recovery package?

The package includes a €750-billion ($869-billion) fund that will be given to countries in the form of loans and grants, as well as a seven-year €1 trillion EU budget.

Italy, which was initially the European epicenter of the virus, is set to receive 28% of the total funds, or €209 billion. That figure includes €81 billion in grants and €127 billion in loans.

Greece will receive €72 billion under the plan, in a move that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called a "national success."

