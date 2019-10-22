European lawmakers condemn Turkish operation in Syria

MEPs universally condemned the Turkish military action in Syria but were divided on how to respond. Some called for further sanctions and the suspension of the customs union.
Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday called for further measures against Turkey for its military operation in Syria, but failed to agree on concrete actions to take.
European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides condemned the incursion, saying 200,000 people had been displaced and about 200 civilians had been killed. "We must use all of our power, all of our leverage to stop hostilities." He called on Turkey to allow humanitarian workers to continue their work and halt attacks on medical workers.
German MEP Özlem Demirel, herself of Kurdish background, criticized the EU's dithering response , saying "the incursion of the Turkish army should be condemned unequivocally. No country can simply march into another country."
"All world powers, including the EU, simply look to their own geopolitical and economic interests while international law was broken and war crimes were committed."
The EU decided last week tohalt new weapons deals with Turkey, but some MEPs criticized the deal for not affecting previously agreed arms deals.
Other MEPs called for heavy sanctions on the Turkish government, forcing it to withdraw.
Germany's Michael Gahler from the powerful European People's Party floated the idea of suspending the customs union with Turkey.
The Parliament had called for the suspension of accession talks with Turkey in March.
What is the latest news in Syria? Russia and Turkey agreed on Tuesday to jointly administer the area of north-east Syria vacated by the Kurdish withdrawal. They extended the US-brokered ceasefire starting Wednesday, coinciding with the start of joint military patrols.
Why did Turkey launch an operation? Turkey has long wanted to establish what it calls a civilian safe zone that would act both as a place to resettle millions of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey, and as a buffer between it and its Kurdish forces, with whom it has a long-standing conflict. When US President Donald Trump announced the surprise withdrawal of US troops from the region, abandoning the allied Kurdish forces, it created the impetus for Erdogan to launch an incursion into Syria and try to forcibly establish a 444-kilometre-long and 32-kilometre-deep buffer zone along the border.
Read more: Explained: Why Turkey wants a military assault on Syrian Kurds
What is the US position? Trump's withdrawal fulfills an election promise to withdraw the troops from Syria, although they are reportedly instead being sent to Iraq instead, its other endless war. It has worked with Turkey to ensure a hasty retreat of Kurdish forces from the area. Trump called the withdrawal "good news."
What is Syria's position? Syrian President Bashar Assad, who has relied heavily on Russian support to reclaim Syria, described Erdogan as "a thief," saying he had "robbed the factories, wheat and oil, and today he is robbing the land."
Read more: Trump's Syria withdrawal: Who stands to gain?
They also agreed that Turkish and Russian troops will carry out joint patrols. They said that they would give Kurdish fighters 150 more hours to withdraw further from the Turkey-Syria border region. (22.10.2019)
A Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish territory could unleash instability, displacement and intense fighting. The Kurds are warning of ethnic cleansing and all-out war. (09.10.2019)
An elderly Kurdish man was attacked in hospital; a man and his son were gunned down on the street — and no charges were filed. Human rights experts see a worsening situation due to Turkey's offensive in northern Syria. (22.10.2019)
While the US leaves a vacuum as it washes its hands of its Syrian Kurdish allies, the major players in Syria's Astana peace process — Iran, Russia, and Turkey — step up for their share. (08.10.2019)
US troops are reportedly leaving northeastern Syria ahead of a planned Turkish offensive. US President Trump has, however, said Turkey must not do anything "off limits," or he would "destroy" its economy. (07.10.2019)
Turkey has begun an assault on US-backed Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria that many fear will destabilize the region. The offensive threatens to create a huge chasm between Turkey and the US. (09.10.2019)
The sudden US troop withdrawal from Syria has left its Kurdish allies in the lurch. As a Turkish offensive looms, the risk of devastating consequences, including IS resurgence, has Brussels and much of Europe concerned. (08.10.2019)
Turkey has remained defiant in the face of international criticism, insisting the military will push forward with its incursion. The UN has warned of an impending humanitarian crisis as thousands flee to safety. (11.10.2019)
It is in the "security interests of Germany" to act in Syria, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told DW. While she reportedly received Angela Merkel's signoff, her proposal caught other government politicians off guard. (22.10.2019)
US Vice President Mike Pence, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the commander of the Kurdish SDF forces agreed to a five-day cease-fire in the military offensive in northeastern Syria. (17.10.2019)
EU foreign ministers have condemned Turkey's military intervention in northeastern Syria but stopped short of agreeing on a blocwide arms embargo. (14.10.2019)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu defended his country's incursion into Syria to DW's Can Ertuna. He added that Ankara is deadly serious about its threat to open the doors for a mass exodus of refugees to Europe. (12.10.2019)