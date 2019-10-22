European lawmakers condemn Turkish operation in Syria

Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday called for further measures against Turkey for its military operation in Syria, but failed to agree on concrete actions to take.

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides condemned the incursion, saying 200,000 people had been displaced and about 200 civilians had been killed. "We must use all of our power, all of our leverage to stop hostilities." He called on Turkey to allow humanitarian workers to continue their work and halt attacks on medical workers.

German MEP Özlem Demirel, herself of Kurdish background, criticized the EU's dithering response , saying "the incursion of the Turkish army should be condemned unequivocally. No country can simply march into another country."

"All world powers, including the EU, simply look to their own geopolitical and economic interests while international law was broken and war crimes were committed."

The EU decided last week tohalt new weapons deals with Turkey, but some MEPs criticized the deal for not affecting previously agreed arms deals.

Other MEPs called for heavy sanctions on the Turkish government, forcing it to withdraw.

Germany's Michael Gahler from the powerful European People's Party floated the idea of suspending the customs union with Turkey.

The Parliament had called for the suspension of accession talks with Turkey in March.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? US: Troop pullback Over the past years, US troops have supported Kurdish fighters as they battled radical "Islamic State" (IS) militants to take back control of large areas of northern Syria. In what was seen as a surprising turnaround, US President Donald Trump announced in early October that he was withdrawing US troops from the region's border with Turkey. This pullback left a vacuum for others to act and react.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Turkey: Anti-Kurdish offensive Trump's troop withdrawal was a de-facto go-ahead for Turkey to launch an offensive into northeast Syria. The region is home to a largely autonomous Kurdish population and Kurdish militants known as the YPG, who are tied to an outlawed Kurdish party in Turkey. Turkey, who has faced a Kurdish insurgency, sees the Syrian Kurds as a threat to its security, hence the military action.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Kurdish YPG: Fighting Turkish forces The YPG was one of the US' main allies in the fight to drive out IS from north Syria, but since October it has been fighting the Turkish forces that crossed into Syria. The YPG lacks strong air capabilities and defenses, putting it at a decided disadvantage in comparison to the Turkish army.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? SDF: Betrayed by the US The YPG is the largest component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which also includes Arab and Christian militias. The SDF, which fought IS, controls northeastern Syria and feels betrayed by the US pullback. It is now fighting Turkish troops and their allies. It has warned that the Turkish offensive could distract from making sure IS fighters do not renew their strength in Syria.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Syrian government army: Deal made The relationship between Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops and the SDF is a tricky one that shifts between cooperation, live-and-let-live and skirmishes, depending on the current situation. After Turkey launched its offensive, the Kurds struck a deal with the government that saw Syrian troops mobilized to fight the Turkish forces, allowing them to enter a region they had ceded to the SDF.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? Russia: Stepping up, stepping in Russia has consistently backed the government of Syrian President Assad (L, with Putin in 2018) and assisted its forces. After US troops pulled out of the Kurdish areas, Russia moved its troops in to act as a buffer for Syrian government forces advancing towards the Turkish army. Moscow wants Syria to remain united and has accused the US of creating parallel structures in the Kurdish region.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? SNA: Turkey's Syrian allies Turkey also has allies among Syrian fighters. The Syrian National Army (SNA), also known as the Free Syrian Army, is a Syrian rebel group that has fought against the SDF and Assad's government. Backed by Turkey, SNA fighters took part in previous Turkish offensives against Kurdish militias inside Syria. Currently, thousands of SNA fighters are fighting the YPG alongside Turkish forces.

Who are the major players in northern Syria? IS: A renewed role? One possible future actor is IS. While it was essentially defeated in March 2019, tens of thousands of its fighters and their families remain in prisons or guarded camps in the Kurdish area of the country. Nearly a thousand alone have already escaped from a camp that was caught in the fighting between Kurdish militias and Turkish forces. Should the situation grow more unstable, IS could regroup. Author: Uta Steinwehr, Cristina Burack



What is the latest news in Syria? Russia and Turkey agreed on Tuesday to jointly administer the area of north-east Syria vacated by the Kurdish withdrawal. They extended the US-brokered ceasefire starting Wednesday, coinciding with the start of joint military patrols.

Why did Turkey launch an operation? Turkey has long wanted to establish what it calls a civilian safe zone that would act both as a place to resettle millions of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey, and as a buffer between it and its Kurdish forces, with whom it has a long-standing conflict. When US President Donald Trump announced the surprise withdrawal of US troops from the region, abandoning the allied Kurdish forces, it created the impetus for Erdogan to launch an incursion into Syria and try to forcibly establish a 444-kilometre-long and 32-kilometre-deep buffer zone along the border.

What is the US position? Trump's withdrawal fulfills an election promise to withdraw the troops from Syria, although they are reportedly instead being sent to Iraq instead, its other endless war. It has worked with Turkey to ensure a hasty retreat of Kurdish forces from the area. Trump called the withdrawal "good news."

What is Syria's position? Syrian President Bashar Assad, who has relied heavily on Russian support to reclaim Syria, described Erdogan as "a thief," saying he had "robbed the factories, wheat and oil, and today he is robbing the land."

