European hamster, North Atlantic whale, many lemurs on brink of extinction

Nearly all of Madagascar's lemurs are under threat and almost one-third are on the brink of extinction, largely due to deforestation and hunting, conservationists warned Thursday.

The Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature released its latest "Red List" of the world's endangered species and warned about the impacts of human activity on fauna and flora.

The list now contains some 6,000 plant and animal species that are the most at risk, but also notes that of the 120,000 species of plants, animals and fungi assessed, more than a quarter face the risk of extinction.

"It just helps underline the fact that we are moving into a sixth extinction era. It is all due to human activities,'' said Craig Hilton-Taylor, the head of the IUCN red list.

Hilton-Taylor cited various human impacts like the introduction of species to places where they don't belong; the overuse of species; clearing of forests for agricultural purposes; urbanization; pollution; "and of course, climate change."

According to Hilton-Taylor, the coronavirus pandemic had caused a brief lull in the economic and human activity that impacts wildlife.

"We need to take a hard, long, hard look at ourselves,'' he said, adding that species can be saved. "This is our opportunity to really transform society."

Read more: Climate change threatens half of wildlife in biodiversity hotspots, study says

Humans one of the biggest threats

Thirty-one percent of all lemur species, which inhabit only Madagascar, the giant island off eastern Africa, are now critically endangered. According to the red list, 98% of them are threatened.

"We now have less than 10% of the original forest in Madagascar left. So naturally, this has a huge impact on species that are dependent on those forests, like lemurs,'' Hilton-Taylor said, citing "slash and burn" practices. The primates are also being hunted for their meat.

Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows Coronavirus sanctuary: Spiny seahorse Only two living spiny seahorses have been sighted since 2015 in prime breeding waters on southern England's Dorset coast. But a remarkable recovery is underway thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, with 16 seahorses recently observed during a single dive by the Seahorse Trust. "When humans leave nature alone it has a chance to recover, and indeed thrive," Trust founder Neil Garrick-Maidment told DW.

Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows Mass mortality: Fan Mussel This marine mollusc entered the Red List as Critically Endangered in December. A newly discovered pathogen is causing dramatic declines in the population throughout the Mediterranean Sea, where the mollusc is endemic. The IUCN says that 80 to 100% of Fan Mussels affected by the pathogen have died, which "amounts to a mass mortality event."

Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows Receding habitat: Tana River Red Colobus The Kenyan primate species is now Critically Endangered due to dramatic forest habitat loss caused by flooding, agriculture, fire, selective logging and wood collection. One of the world's 25 most threatened primates, its remaining forests are small and have a precarious future. Hunting is also helping to drive red colobus numbers down.

Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows Cautious hope: African Black Rhino Africa's Black Rhino population has grown at an annual rate of 2.5% between 2012 and 2018, from an estimated 4,845 to 5,630 animals in the wild. Though the Black Rhino remains Critically Endangered, the slow recovery is "a powerful reminder...that conservation works," said Grethel Aguilar, IUCN Acting Director General. But poaching and illegal trade could still undo the hard work, he warned.

Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows Climate victim: Australia's freshwater fish A Red List update reveals that 37% of Australia’s freshwater fish species are threatened with extinction. Nearly 60% are directly impacted by the climate crisis, the fish struggling to survive ongoing extreme droughts linked to record low rainfall and historical high temperatures. Invasive introduced species are also colonizing fresh water habitats due to shifting water temperatures and flows.

Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows Fighting back: Guam Rail The flightless Guam Rail is, after the California Condor, the second bird in history to recover after being declared extinct in the Wild. Native to the Pacific island of Guam, it was wiped out by the Brown Tree Snake after it was introduced in the mid-1940s. Still Critically Endangered, a 35-year captive breeding programme helped establish a Guam Rail population on the neighbouring Cocos Island.

Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows Feral predators: Giant Pseudoscorpion The world's largest pseudoscorpion has entered the Red List as critically endangered. Reaching 1.5 cm, the oversized mini-beast with scorpion heritage lives exclusively on a 5-hectare islet off the arid Ascension Island located in the Atlantic between Africa and Brazil. The Giant Pseudoscorpion is losing habitat to introduced "predatory invertebrates" such as the American Cockroach.

Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows Newly endangered: European Rabbit While European Rabbits have been widely introduced across the Continent, the species has moved from near threatened to endangered across its original habitat in Spain, Portugal and southern France. Key prey to the endangered Iberian Lynx and the vulnerable Spanish Imperial Eagle, a new outbreak of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease is responsible for an estimated 70% population decline.

Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows Plant extinction: Eucalypt While 812 of 826 eucalypt tree species occur only in Australia, an unprecedented worldwide assessment of the genus tree was included in the latest Red List update. Near 25% of the species that covers much of the Australian continent are threatened with extinction, due largely to habitat loss. These include the Vulnerable Eucalyptus moluccana, the sole food source of the declining Koala.

Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows Sixth extinction: Vertebrates in rapid decline Since the Tasmanian tiger was hunted to extinction a century ago, around 500 vertebrates have been lost for ever. According to a research team including Paul Ehrlich — who in 2015 confirmed a human-induced sixth extinction was underway — 515 vertebrates now have fewer than 1,000 individuals, and could be extinct within 20 years. Climate change and the animal trade are driving the acceleration. Author: Stuart Braun



More than 40% of Madagascar's original forest cover was depleted between the 1950s and 2000.

The impoverished island, where many farmers struggle to improve their livelihoods, is also grappling to fight deforestation, poaching for food and the illegal pet trade.

The IUCN also warned that North Atlantic Right Whales are nearing extinction, as they are increasingly becoming trapped in fishing equipment and colliding more with ships, possibly a result of climate change in which warming temperatures direct their migratory patterns northward into shipping lanes.

The conservancy said less than 250 mature North Atlantic Right Whales were believed to be alive in 2018, marking a 15% decline since 2011.

Nearly all of the 30 confirmed human-caused deaths or serious injuries to the whales between 2012 and 2016 were due to entanglement.

Read more: 'Our consumption choices are driving biodiversity loss'

The endangered European hamster

A drop in reproduction rate has also driven the European hamster to the critically endangered list.

During the last century, the female hamster typically had an average of over 20 offspring a year, with that figure now more like 5 or 6.

The IUCN said the hamster had disappeared from three quarters of its original habitat in the eastern French region of Alsace and more than 75% of its territory in Eastern Europe.

"Homo sapiens needs to drastically change its relationship to other primates, and to nature as a whole," said Grethel Auilar, the IUCN's acting director general.

Originating from the eastern French region of Alsace, the European hamster also joins the 'Red List' of critically endangered species

mvb/msh (AFP, AP)