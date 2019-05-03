European Drug Report 2019 directly contrasts U.S. drug crisis, tells a story of relative calm

On a summer morning in Bonn, Germany, a city on the Rhine River, drug addicts congregate in a lively, sun-filled café steps away from the main train station.

Together they drink fifty-cent coffee, chat and smoke cigarettes. Some read newspapers inside while others sit at picnic tables on the terrace. Many know each other and come every day to eat and shower.

If at any point they want to take their drugs – which are usually heroin, cocaine, amphetamine and pills – they are allowed to in a designated, sterile room in the backyard of the café. Afterward, they're under no obligation to stick around if they don't want to and will not be reported to the police.

Employees such as Maik Schutte, the Contact Café's coordinator, joke with them. It's a fun job for Schutte, who's worked at the café for ten years. It's a comfortable environment for interesting people, he says, and he knows he's helping. The cafe is one of Germany's 24 safe injection sites.

At lunch time, many eat the warm fifty-cent meals served daily; today's is soup and bread. If they don't like what's being offered, they are free to go to a similar café operated by a different organization for drug addicts in Bonn. They have options.

Read more here: Drug-filled rivers aiding resistance to antibiotics

Alcohol and cigarettes can be gateways to more detrimental drugs.

Europe and drugs today

This year's European Drug Report, published on Thursday, tells the comparatively tame story of drug addiction in Europe in 2018. Although overdose deaths rose slightly — some 8,200 people died from an overdose last year, around 300 more than in 2017 — heroin use is decreasing and the spread of HIV has decreased by 40 percent over the past decade.

Most statistics are stable in comparison with last year's. Researchers say the number of deaths could be 20 to 30 percent higher due to potential underreporting by member states.

Weed is the most-used drug and cocaine use is on the rise. The report, presented by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, notes the "Uberization" of the cocaine trade, where users and dealers use mobile phone apps to obtain the drug.

But most of the 8,200 overdoses that occurred in 2018 were not due to cocaine and weed, but rather opioids, which made up 78% of all deaths. Of this 78%, around 80% of the deaths were likely heroin-induced, according to Julian Vicente, a researcher of the epidemiology of drugs who took part in the report.

Many opioids are safe in small and controlled quantities when prescribed by doctors but can become highly addictive if abused, as illustrated by the current situation in the United States, where opioids largely derived from Fentanyl killed around 70,000 people in 2017.

These strains haven't reached Europe in high volume, but the report warns that it could happen if the bloc's drug situation isn't kept under close watch.

Cannabis is the most-used drug in Europe.

Read more here: Britain's opioid crisis takes on US dimension

History of drug policy in Europe

Policymakers around the world took a hard look at how to regulate drugs when the HIV/AIDs epidemic spread from parts of Africa to New York City in the 1970s.

The idea for safe injection rooms such as Bonn's Contact Café were born in Switzerland at the height of the epidemic and spread somewhat hesitantly throughout Europe afterwards.

Researcher Henrik Jungaberle said despite appearances, Germany isn't known for spearheading the progressive drug movement and copied most of its policies from the four-pronged Swiss model.

The model – centered on prevention, therapy, damage control, and control and repression – was introduced in the early 1990s, when the wealthy country known for the Alps, chocolate and offshore banking, also found itself toting around the unsavory distinction of "highest rates of HIV in Western Europe."

In a move criticized by conservative populations worldwide, Switzerland introduced as part of its policy a tolerance zone in a space widely known as "Needle Park," where addicts could shoot up in public with clean needles. Over 1,000 addicts crowded the park each day, and although it was disbanded in 1992, the idea of a safe, clean drug injection point stuck.

Jungaberle said he thinks Switzerland was able to lead the way in what he calls "pragmatic drug prevention policy" because the country's government was not looking to become a political global power.

He illustrates his point using modern-day Germany as an example, which now hosts some of the highest numbers of safe injection rooms in Europe. None of the major political parties have made drug consumption a main policy issue in their campaigns, he said.

"If Merkel would have formulated the policy that the CDU is pro-drug consumption, I think that the CDU would be against that," he said, discussing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, the country's main center-right party.

Instead, the German parties in government instilled policies quietly, depoliticizing the issue, he said.

Read more here:Europol smashes major European crime gang

The Contact Cafe also offers replacement therapies for addicts looking to recover.

A tale of two industrialized countries

Now, most of Europe follows policies similar to Switzerland's. Although countries in the bloc, such as Portugal, have experienced drug epidemics rivalling the current situation in the United States, most have made attempts to clean up their messes over the years.

When Portuguese lawmakers realized the extent of the epidemic — their own children were dying of drug overdoses, according to Jungaberle — they launched a radical drug policy decriminalizing all drugs. Their efforts prior to decriminalization were similar to today's efforts in the United States: Criminalization and incarceration.

Now, the country's overdose rate is back on par with the rest of Europe.

These ideas of de-politicization and pragmatic harm reduction directly contrast the way the United States government dealt with the AIDs epidemic.

While much of Europe followed Switzerland's "pragmatic" approach to drug prevention policy, places like the United States and Russia took a more ideological approach, equating drug consumption with moral sin, Jungaberle said.

Recent research published in the journal Population and Development Review supports this theory. They explain that in the 1980s in the United States, where the HIV epidemic was most rampant, drug policies were "abstinence"-based, or focused on eliminating drugs entirely through methods such as incarceration.

European countries focused more on harm reduction through safe injection rooms, similar to those at the Contact Café, and needle and syringe programs where addicts could obtain free supplies to inject drugs to halt the spread of HIV, the study said.

The study also attributes the United States' fentanyl addiction — and Europe's lack thereof — to lax prescription regulations in U.S. clinics, a higher preference in Europe for morphine as a form of pain relief than oxycodone, the main painkiller of choice in the United States, and financial incentives from pharmaceutical companies.

"In the US, physicians have stated that their patient satisfaction scores — as well as their paychecks — are negatively affected when they refuse patient demands for prescription painkillers," the study said.

Read more here: Landmark US opioid trial begins in Oklahoma

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Going out for the day While Jessie sits in her car seat, Cheryl takes out the baby stroller to be able to push Jessie around through the shopping mall. Cheryl doesn't take Jessie to the mall often because it's tiring to go on these trips. She prefers staying at home, or they go to the nearby playground. They often visit Jessie's biological sister who lives two doors down.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Catching her breath Raising a 3-year-old as a 71-year-old is a lot to ask for. The number of grandparents taking care of their grandchildren in the US because their parents are addicted to drugs, specifically opioids, is increasing. According to recent studies, around 12 percent of children in Arizona live with relatives, almost 9 percent of those live with their grandparents.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Sitting on a bunch of admin On July 9, the Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act was signed into law. It's designed for grandparents who need information and assistance on issues in dealing with legal custody, available social services, and mental health counseling. One problem, however, is that relatives who take care of a child don't get the same amount of financial support that foster care families do.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US A little joy goes a long way Jessie was apprehensive about riding the merry-go-round for the first time. When Cheryl was buying the tickets, the vendor asked about Jessie. Cheryl said that Jessie was her own daughter. She thinks Jessie's biological mother is still alive, but doesn't know where she is or if she's in rehab. "The last time she was seen was in the fall of last year. Rumor has it that she was in Mesa."

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Finding a way to make it work Cheryl knows that because of her age she probably won't be around when Jessie grows up. She has some physical problems and Jessie does wear her out, but she doesn't see a problem there. She believes it's important Jessie is around family and not in the care of strangers. Her son will take care of Jessie after Cheryl's gone.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Sunday school Every Sunday, Cheryl and Jessie go to a Presbyterian church. Jessie is too young to attend the sermon so she goes to Sunday school. After the sermon, Cheryl and Jessie join other families for snacks in a large auditorium The church has always been supportive of Cheryl. She has lost three husbands and a son due to a drug overdose. Cheryl believes taking care of Jessie is her last calling.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Pushing Mommy around Cheryl has permanent damage to her back and also suffers from arthritis in her hands and sciatica in both legs. She wears a back brace to help relieve the pain. To be able to cope with the pain, she takes painkillers and other medicines. She can't do without — especially with a young toddler pushing her around.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US It's my party It's Jessie's third birthday. Only a few guests have been invited, so that it doesn't get too busy for Jessie. Jessie's mother had two other children: Jessie's older sister, who's in the care of Cheryl's brother and his wife. But they couldn't handle more than that. Jessie's little brother has been adopted by a foster family.

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US Taking it easy Just before Jessie's mother went into labor, she had another hit of methamphetamine. After Jessie was born she was crying and screaming and twitching — typical withdrawal signs. Since then, Jessie has had to cope with a raft of health problems as a result of the drug abuse during pregnancy. Doctors are still monitoring her to see if there is any permanent damage. Author: Eline van Nes (Phoenix)

