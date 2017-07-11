European companies back out of Nord Stream 2: US report

At least 18 European companies have either terminated their participation in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline or have pledged to withdraw from the project, over US sanctions threats, according to a US State Department report for Congress.

"This shows that the legislative goals and our actions have been successful," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said. "We continue to monitor companies involved in potentially sanctionable acts."

The State Department submitted a report on the pipeline to Congress on Friday, in a document which has not yet been publicly released.

The US has threatened sanctions against several other companies involved in the construction and certification of the roughly 1,200-kilometer (roughly 750-mile) pipeline.

So far, however, the US has only imposed sanctions on the Russian company KVT-RUS, which owns the Russian pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna," over the Baltic Sea gas pipeline.

US allies should "not be surprised" if the administration takes further action, Price said. Work on the pipeline through the Baltic Sea had resumed in December after being suspended for nearly a year as a result of US sanctions; its construction between Russia and Germany is now almost complete.

German, Swiss, British firms back out

Most of the companies terminating their participation are insurance companies, the majority of which are based in the United Kingdom.

Among them are industrial services provider Bilfinger of Mannheim and Munich-based insurer, Munich Re Syndicate Limited. Switzerland-based Zurich Insurance Group and Paris-based Axa Group have also terminated their involvement in the pipeline, according to the US State Department.

The US is strongly opposed to Nord Stream 2, arguing that the pipeline creates too much dependence for Europe on Russian energy supplies. Both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump voiced objections to the project.

France and several other European countries are also critical of the project. However, the German government is maintaining its commitment to the pipeline's completion, despite criticism and pressure to cancel the project over the Russian government's crackdown on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his supporters.

