European Commission unveils €750-billion recovery plan

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a €750-billion ($821-billion) aid package to help Europe's economic recovery from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 350,000 people globally.

In a statement on its website, the EU governing body proposed the creation of a new recovery instrument, dubbed Next Generation EU, to address the economic damage caused by the outbreak.

"Next Generation EU (consists) of €750 billion as well as targeted reinforcements to the long-term EU budget for 2021-2027 (and) will bring the total financial firepower of the EU budget to €1.85 trillion," the statement said.

The recovery fund would be embedded within the next long-term EU budget.

"The recovery plan turns the immense challenge we face into an opportunity, not only by supporting the recovery but also by investing in our future: the European Green Deal and digitalization will boost jobs and growth, the resilience of our societies and the health of our environment," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the statement.

"This is Europe's moment. Our willingness to act must live up to the challenges we are all facing. With Next Generation EU we are providing an ambitious answer.”

Such an aid package requires all 27 member states to agree for the plan to take effect.

Member states disagree on best approach

The plan comes as the 27-member bloc faces the prospect of the deepest EU-wide recession since its formation in 1993. Nearly all member states have breached EU deficit limits as they have rushed to spend on supporting healthcare systems, businesses, and jobs.

The EU governing body aims to tie the proposed aid package to the next seven-year EU budget.

The anticipated proposal echoes a €500 billion plan put forward last week by France and Germany — two of the biggest champions for EU integration.Their plan would have the EU borrow money in financial markets to distribute to industries and countries hard hit by the pandemic in the form of grants.

But Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden — known as the "frugal four" — have protested that proposal, saying the aid should instead come in the form of low-interest loans. They have said they would not agree to a mutualization of debt nor to an increase in the EU budget.

The new budget period begins on January 1, 2021.

