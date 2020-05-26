European Central Bank nearly doubles pandemic support scheme

The European Central Bank on Thursday announced it would boost its pandemic support program by €600 billion ($670 billion) to a total of €1.35 trillion.

The move is an attempt to keep affordable credit flowing to the economy amid a sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program will now extend to at least June 2021, the bank has confirmed. It was expected to expire at the end of this year.

Interest rates remained at historic lows, with the benchmark refinancing rate at 0% and the deposit rate at -0.5%.

The new stimulus is an attempt to keep affordable credit flowing during the steep economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and comes on top of spending by the 19 eurozone countries' governments.

