 Europe urges Iran to cooperate with UN nuclear watchdog | News | DW | 13.09.2019

News

Europe urges Iran to cooperate with UN nuclear watchdog

Britain, France, Germany and the EU have issued a joint statement warning Iran to stick to its commitments under the 2015 deal on its nuclear programme. Tehran's recent actions and activities were "deeply concerning."

Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan

European powers on Friday called on Iran to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

The UN's nuclear watchdog confirmed earlier this week that advanced centrifuges had been installed at a nuclear plant.

Europe's warning

In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and the EU's foreign policy chief said:

  • "We are deeply concerned by Iran's recent activities
  • "We urge Iran to reverse all activities that violate its JCPoA [2015 nuclear accord] commitments."
  • "We call on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters, including safeguards issues."

Read more: Iran: EU failing to save nuclear deal

Watch video 00:53

Iran nuclear chief: EU failing to honor deal

A leading role: Europe has been desperately trying to save the Iran nuclear deal since the US withdrew from it in 2018. After the US reimposed sanctions on Iran, Tehran began to pull out of part of the agreement. 

What is the Iran nuclear deal?

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached in July 2015. Iran and the United States, Germany, Britain, China, Russia and France (known as the P5+1), as well as the European Union, agreed to lift crippling international sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program in exchange for Tehran dismantling it. However, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the agreement in May last year.

Read more: Why Trump shouldn't run the North Korea playbook on Iran

  • US President Donald Trump gestures at a podium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office/M. Berno)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments'

    A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

  • USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (AP)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Response to US pressure

    The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


js/rt (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

UN nuclear watchdog: 'Time is of the essence' on Iran cooperation

The IAEA has urged Iran to cooperate as the agency gathers information on Tehran's nuclear program. It confirmed Tehran was preparing to use more advanced centrifuges — further breaching a fragile 2015 nuclear deal. (09.09.2019)  

Iran ramps up uranium enrichment in latest nuclear breach

Iran has begun work on advanced centrifuges to boost enriched uranium for its controversial nuclear program. It is the third time in the past few months that Tehran has reduced its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal. (07.09.2019)  

Iran: EU failing to save nuclear deal

The EU has "failed to act on their promises" within the 2015 nuclear deal, said Iran's atomic energy chief. Germany's foreign minister has warned against escalation of the dispute, saying "everyone must act responsibly." (09.09.2019)  

Why Trump shouldn't run the North Korea playbook on Iran

North Korea's ongoing weapons program has shown why an imperfect nuclear deal is better than no deal at all. By applying "maximum pressure," the US has isolated Tehran and failed to stop Pyongyang. (13.09.2019)  

Iran's Rouhani: We're open to talks if US shows respect

President Hassan Rouhani has suggested that Iran is not opposed to negotiations with Washington, but will not be pressured into them. Tensions have escalated significantly over the past several weeks. (01.06.2019)  

Iran sanctions: 5 things to know

On Monday, fresh US sanctions against Iran come into effect, the next salvo in its economic conflict with Tehran. The main targets are oil exports and the financial sector. Europe is having difficulty forming a response. (05.11.2018)  

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

A year after Donald Trump pulled the US from the international nuclear accord with Iran, the Middle East nation announced it would no longer adhere to some "voluntary commitments" in the accord. (18.05.2018)  

