 Europe swelters as heat wave intensifies | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 05.08.2018

Europe

Europe swelters as heat wave intensifies

Extreme heat continues to grip Portugal and Spain, with several places shattering records. Authorities warn temperatures could rise even further, pushing them above Europe's previous record of 48 degrees Celsius.

  • A man sitting on a park bench in Lisbon, Portugal

    The heat wave goes on ... and on

    Portugal: Sitting is good ...

    This man in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, seems to enjoying the feeling of sun on his face. And Portugal has been having plenty of it, as the Iberian Peninsula bakes in warmth coming over from North Africa. The country has already had near-record temperatures this year, but nothing yet to break the 47.3° C (117.1° F) recorded in 2003 in Amareleja. Still, large parts are on red alert.

  • A woman sporting a hat walks past a fountain at Rossio square in Lisbon, Portugal

    The heat wave goes on ... and on

    ... but being near water is better

    Fountains, like this one in Rossio Square in Lisbon, provide welcome relief from the heat. Portugal is not just experiencing a heat wave, but also clouds of dust coming from the Sahara Desert that are tingeing the sky dark yellow in some places.

  • A man wearing a Mario Bros costume takes a break from work posing for tourist photos in the shade at Sol square in Madrid, Spain

    The heat wave goes on ... and on

    Spain: Also taking the brunt

    In neighboring Spain, the mercury is also soaring and heat warnings have been issued. Three people are reported to have died from heat-related causes in the past week. Authorities are warning people to shelter from the sun and drink plenty of fluids, advice heeded by this man in Madrid.

  • A plant is pictured at the dried out riverbank of Elbe in Magdeburg, eastern Germany

    The heat wave goes on ... and on

    Germany: Low rainfall and burning sun

    Despite its northerly location in Europe, much of Germany has been experiencing an unusually long run of high temperatures, accompanied by much less rainfall than usual. Farmers have requested financial aid from the government to help them cope with greatly reduced harvests.

  • A family walks next to a puddle in the partially dried riverbed of Rhine, in front of the skyline of Dusseldorf, Germany

    The heat wave goes on ... and on

    A desert landscape?

    The heat in Germany has caused the waters in the Rhine River to drop dramatically leaving parts of the riverbed dry, as seen here in Düsseldorf. Freight vessels are being forced to reduce their cargoes if they want to continue sailing on the river.

  • A police dog in Vienna wearing black shoes in front of a police car

    The heat wave goes on ... and on

    Austria: Paw protection

    In the Austrian capital, Vienna, asphalt in the city has become too hot for police dogs' paws, so the force has come up with the logical response: specially made dog shoes. The working dog shown here, Spike, seems as alert as ever and completely unfazed by his new item of uniform.

  • People laz in the sun at Tantolunden bathing place, in central Stockholm, Sweden

    The heat wave goes on ... and on

    Sweden: Taking advantage

    Sweden has had its hottest July of the past 260 years. The high temperatures have led to a high fire danger, and wildfires in the country have extended even into the Arctic Circle. But these city dwellers in central Stockholm seem intent on seeing the bright side of the hot weather as they laze at the Tantolunden bathing place.

  • Visitors to Greenwich Park in London walk on the footpaths in between the dry brown grass

    The heat wave goes on ... and on

    Britain: Brown and yellow everywhere

    In Britain, the unusually long summer has taken its toll on lawns and plants across the country. Fire authorities have warned that parks and other grasslands are like a tinderbox after a July that was the country's third-warmest month in more than a century. Greenwich Park in London, seen here, seems to be no exception.

  • Children play at a fountain at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain

    The heat wave goes on ... and on

    Looking cool

    But relief can been found even in central London, as seen here in a fountain at Trafalgar Square. Retailers are also suffering, groaning not just about the heat but also over decreased sales: Accountancy firm BDO said figures were down 1.1 percent in July. "The scorching conditions did not encourage physical shopping and only hindered footfall in shops," BDO's Sophie Michael said.

  • Women push a cart laden with North Korean soda drinks across a road in Pyongyang

    The heat wave goes on ... and on

    North Korea: 'Natural disaster'

    North Korea has called for an "all-out battle" against record temperatures, with crops damaged amid the prolonged heat wave. Poor harvests could hit hard in a country that is already struggling under international sanctions over its nuclear arms program. North Korea also lacks irrigation systems and other infrastructure to cope with drought.

  • Two men push an electric bicycle carrying an electric fan along a street in Pyongyang, North Korea

    The heat wave goes on ... and on

    The simple fan: A boon for all

    These men in Pyongyang transporting an electric fan have obviously adopted one of the cheapest, yet most effective, ways of countering heat: the humble electric fan. They seem not to believe a widespread South Korean myth: that fans can cause death if left on while someone is asleep. The fact is, of course, that people are much more likely to die from the heat without one running.

    Author: Timothy Jones


Spain and Portugal suffered from extreme temperatures on Saturday as hot air from North Africa swept across the Iberian Peninsula.

Eight places in Portugal broke local temperature records, with the high peaking at 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit) in some places. Officials predicted scorching temperatures could rise a further 2 or 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, pushing them above Europe's previous record high of 48 degrees Celsius, recorded in Athens in 1977.

A large part of Portugal has been placed on high alert by the country's Civil Protection Agency as hundreds of firefighters battle a wildfire in the southern Algarve region.

In Spain, authorities issued heat warnings for 41 of the country's 50 provinces as temperatures reached up to 44 degrees.

In northern Europe, Sweden has warned of "a high risk" of wildfires in central and southern Sweden this weekend because of the continuing dry weather and strong winds.

In July, the Scandinavian country witnessed record temperatures and wildfires that extended into the Arctic Circle.

Sweden and Poland have warned against swimming in the Baltic Sea due to a huge bloom of toxic algae caused by hot temperatures.

Read moreCurrent heat waves are linked to climate change, scientists confirm

Infografik Karte Extreme Hitze EN

France shuts nuclear reactors

In France, energy company EDF has halted a fourth nuclear reactor near the Rhine and the Rhone Rivers to avoid overheating the rivers.

The nuclear power plants use the water to cool down their reactors before sending the water back into the rivers.

In Germany, state rail operator Deutsche Bahn said it was offering free water to passengers in case of delays. It also said it would keep air conditioning running on its trains even when they are empty.

Much of Germany has also been experiencing an unusually long run of high temperatures, accompanied by much less rainfall than usual. Farmers have requested financial aid from the government to help them cope with low harvests.

Read moreHot weather exposes World War II munitions in German waters

Watch video 01:22
Now live
01:22 mins.

Highest-ever recorded temperatures forecast

Swiss army soldiers ditch uniform

Mountain railways in Switzerland have reported booming business as city dwellers flee to the Alps.

Faced with wilting troops, the Swiss Army has allowed soldiers to wear shorts and T-shirts instead of standard uniforms.

Police dogs in the Austrian capital, Vienna, have also been fitted with special shoes to protect them from the scalding streets.

A supermarket in Helsinki, where temperatures are well above average, invited 100 customers to sleep in its air-conditioned store on Saturday.

Watch video 01:27
Now live
01:27 mins.

German forests suffer in dry, hot summer

ap/cmk (AP, Reuters, AFP)

