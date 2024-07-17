Europe: Scorching heatwave bakes Greece, Balkan region

A blistering heat wave is sweeping southern Europe, with temperatures in Greece set to soar above 40C in the coming days. Authorities in Balkan regions have also issued heat health alerts for people.

Italy, Greece and several Balkan countries continue to struggle under a prolonged heat wave that has sparked wildfires and has led to a lake drying up in Serbia for the first time.

With temperatures in Athens predicted to hit 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, the Greek Ministry of Culture ordered the closure of one of the country's most famous landmarks, the Acropolis archeological site, from noon to 5 p.m.

Authorities have warned people against extensive exposure to the sun during the hottest hours of the day and called on people to make sure they stay hydrated.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday, with scorching temperatures to mainly affect regions in central, western, and northern Greece.

Meanwhile, in Italy, officials added Palermo, Sicily, to the list of 13 cities under a severe heat warning as the entire Italian peninsula bakes under oppressive heat. Authorities have issued advisories asking people to stay indoors during peak heat hours.

Much of Greece was sweltering in a heat wave due to last until the end of the week Image: Petros Giannakouris/AP/picture alliance

Wildfires rage in North Macedonia

InNorth Macedonia, authorities struggled to contain dozens of wildfires that had broken out in the previous 24 hours, with one of the larger blazes stretching nearly 30 kilometers (21 miles).

The eastern half of the Balkan country has been particularly affected by several dozen bushfires, with firefighting planes from Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Romania and Turkey having responded to the country's call for help.

About 200 wildfires have been burning across the country since the beginning of the month, with one firefighter injured so far. The government has declared a month-long state of emergency to reduce the risk of wildfires, with measures including a ban on access to forest areas.

North Macedonia has been hit by a series of wildfires in the last week Image: Darko Duridanski/AFP/Getty Images

An intense heat wave in the Balkans dries up a lake in Serbia

For Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia, Wednesday marks the second week with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, with the Bosnian city of Mostar hitting that high for the sixth day in a row.

The heat is so extreme that a lake in Serbia — the Rusanda salt lake in the northern province of Vojvodina — has reportedly dried up for the first time, locals said.

For Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia, it is the second week with temperatures hovering around 40C Image: Darko Vojinovic/AP/picture alliance

In Albania, the government has rescheduled working hours for civil servants, making it easier for some to work from home. In the capital, Tirana, the few people out and about used umbrellas for shade, with streets and cafes almost empty.

Romania and neighboring Moldova are also under the grip of an intense heat wave, with temperatures in both capitals — Bucharest and Chisinau — exceeding 40 degrees Celsius this week.

Global warming is leading to more extreme weather patterns, with climate change linked to longer and hotter heat waves, heavier rainfall in some places, and the conditions driving droughts and wildfires in others.

pc,dh/rm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)