  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
DW-Sendung Dokumentation "Europa - Mobilität ohne Grenzen"
Image: Point du Jour
Europe

Europe Revealed - Transport - Europe on the Move

29 minutes ago

Roads, railways and air corridors are the arteries that supply and connect the nations of Europe. Without transport, the continent would grind to a halt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4I3Rw

The Covid crisis has underlined just how crucial mobility is to our lives.

Symbolbild | Flugreise
Image: Rainer Keuenhof/picture alliance

But how can we square that importance with the big challenges of the future: reducing carbon emissions, e-cars, a revolution in rail transport? A short-term decarbonization of air travel appears unfeasible. So, should we stop travelling long distances? Or perhaps use other forms of transport to get around the continent? And if so, which ones?

Cars and even bikes are assembled from parts that are first shipped from all over the world by boat or plane. Once assembled, they yet again cover thousands of kilometers on polluting trucks before finally reaching the consumer. Europe’s economy and infrastructure are geared up for global trade. Today, the systems are stretched to their limits.

DW-Sendung Dokumentation
Image: Point du Jour

Switzerland is pursuing rail transport as an interesting alternative. With public consent, polluting energies were taxed, huge investments were made in the railway, and piggyback transport and trucks were banned from the roads. But Switzerland is a lone wolf in this regard.

Elektroauto
Image: Picture alliance/dpa/J. Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild

Most European nations are now throwing their weight behind electric cars. They’re cleaner, cheaper to run than combustion vehicles and someday soon, they could even be driverless. Nevertheless, they also prompt questions about the use of the car, still a status symbol for many people today.

When it comes to rethinking their economic model, some companies are still finding mobility to be a challenge. But in view of competition from Asia, the trusty old gas station could very soon be a thing of the past. For sure, renouncing the combustion engine won’t be enough. Green mobility is, and remains, one of the biggest challenges facing Europe today. 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 01.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC
THU 01.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC
THU 01.12.2022 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 02.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 03.12.2022 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 04.12.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 04.12.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

FRI 02.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People stand in line to fill containers with water from public water pumps in Kyiv Monday

Ukraine updates: Klitschko says power, water back in Kyiv

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Hundreds of angry protesters massed in the Congolese town of Goma, close to the border with Rwanda.

DRC police fire tear gas at anti-Rwanda protesters

DRC police fire tear gas at anti-Rwanda protesters

Conflicts4 hours ago01:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

Nepali migrant workers at a construction site in Qatar

Why Nepal sends so many migrant workers to the Middle East

Why Nepal sends so many migrant workers to the Middle East

Society60 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Müller, Niclas Füllkrug and Phillip Tietz

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

SoccerOctober 31, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Kyiv residents wait in line to collect water from a public water pump

Klitschko: Attacks left 80% of Kyiv without water

Klitschko: Attacks left 80% of Kyiv without water

Politics24 hours ago04:51 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of people at an election rally holding posters and flags

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

PoliticsOctober 31, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Adrienne Jordan winning the ball off a Werder Bremen player

How tragedy drove a US defender to the Bundesliga

How tragedy drove a US defender to the Bundesliga

SoccerOctober 31, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Brasilien Lula gewinnt die Wahl knapp

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

BusinessOctober 31, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage